The Abilene City Commission had a short regular meeting yesterday, only voting on two items.
The commission first approved an ordinance granting a conditional use permit to Holt Motors. The business is expanding by establishing a vehicle repair and body shop at 209 Texas St.
The commission then awarded Smoky Hill Construction the bid for the NW 14th Street reconstruction project and for the mayor, Trevor Witt, to sign all the paperwork. Three companies submitted bids for the project. Smoky Hill Construction submitted a bid of $3,473,120.50; Olgoonik Enterprises LLC submitted a bid of $3,528,380.55; Ebert Construction submitted a bid of $3,512,105.27. Ron Marsh, city manager, said this item was brought to the commission as soon as possible because Smoky Hill wants to begin work as soon as possible.
According to the agenda document, the city will pay Smoky Hill Construction with grant dollars received for this project and various other funds. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s cost share grant will pay for $1 million. The city’s America Rescue Plan Act fund will cover $300,000. The city will spend $1.9 million from the special highway fund and $300,000 from the reserve fund.
“It’s also exciting to note that we are funding this project without debt,” Witt said. “The (defunct) street sales tax is a huge part of that, so a little sales pitch for that.”
In his city manager report, Marsh said the city received $78,727.92 from the Federal Exchange program, which allows local public agencies to trade their federal fund allocations in a specific year to the Kansas Department of Transportation for state transportation dollars. The rate of exchange for this year’s program is 90 cents of state funds for every dollar of local federal funds exchange. The money received will go into the street maintenance fund and be used for the NW 14th Street reconstruction project.
Also in Marsh’s report, lights will be installed around the Worlds Largest Belt Buckle. The city’s audit will happen next week. All houses under construction in the Golden Belt Heights east section are under contract, and a builder will begin construction of more houses in the near future. The city gave a donation of $11,500 to Cedar House. The money came from the money the city received from the national opioid settlement and alcohol taxes.
The Abilene City Commission will next meet for a study session 4 p.m. April 3.
