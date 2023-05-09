The Abilene City Commission met for its first meeting in May. This was the first under the new structure of having a regular meeting and followed by a 15 minute recess and then a study session.
Regular meeting
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 1:54 pm
Regular meeting
To start the meeting, Mayor Trevor Witt declared May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
Carl Becker of Smart Insurance then gave a short presentation on the city’s dividends. In summary, the city received a $45,000 dividend check. The city is part of EMC Insurance’s safety group.
The commission then approved additions to the city boundaries. The resolution is an update to the boundary resolution the commission passed in September 2022. Additions include the Abilene Municipal Airport, 2100 Avenue and the landfill.
The commission discussed and approved the engineer services for the water main replacement project around Kennedy Elementary School. The services will be from the city’s contracted engineers, Olsson, at a cost of $46,535. The funding for the project will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds. The city approved the purchase of the materials in February.
Study session
The commission considered changes to the city’s purchase policy. City staff recommended the travel expenses and reimbursement section be a standalone travel policy. The staff’s proposed travel policy is in the agenda document. Changes were also proposed for sections three and six of the purchase policy to make them more consistent and easier to follow. The travel policy and purchase policy changes will be separate resolutions.
During the policy conversation, John Kollhoff, city commissioner, proposed the city hire a city engineer that sends projects out to bid as opposed to strictly contracting Olsson. The topic was determined to be a separate business item.
The commission then considered demolishing the storefront building at 123 N. Spruce St. According to the agenda document, city inspection has determined the storefront is dangerous and should be demolished. Travis Steerman, city inspector, said he will have bids for the commissioners to vote on at their next meeting.
City manager report
Ron Marsh, city manager, said construction for the NW 14th street project will begin June 26. The first phase will be from East Middle School Drive to past Emmanuel Church’s drive where the road becomes a county road. The expected completion date is Aug. 1, 2024.
Later this week city staff will release a request for proposals for solar panels. The city will consider installment at the Abilene Public Library, the Abilene Senior Center and well 23.
Lon Schrader, director of the Public Works Department, has turned in his paperwork to retire. His last day with the city will be July 19.
The Abilene City Commission will next meet at 4 p.m. May 22 for both a regular meeting and study session.
