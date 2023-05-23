The Abilene City Commission met for their last meeting in May. The two major topics of the meeting were an airport obstruction easement acquisition and the public hearing for a dangerous property.
Regular meeting
Trevor Witt, city mayor, gave a proclamation declaring May 29 American Legion and Auxiliary Poppy Day. The American Legion Auxiliary adopted the poppy flower in the 1920s to wear on Memorial Day.
“Further, I urge all citizens to wear a poppy on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, as mute evidence of your gratitude for the women and men of this country who risk life and limb in defense of the freedoms which all of us as American citizens are able to enjoy each and every day,” Witt said.
The commission then approved the airport obstruction easement acquisition of $55,000. After the Federal Aviation Administration finished their airspace review of the Abilene Municipal Airport, the review revealed several trees on private property needed to be cut down for safety reasons, according to the agenda document. The city also needs to cut the trees down to stay eligible for FAA grants; the city wants to rebuild the T-hanger that was blown down in 2019. The city also made avigation easement offers to the five property owners for the land which the trees are on. Last week the city and property owners settled on an agreement. Ninety percent of the purchaser’s cost is reimbursable by the FAA since the purchase is over $50,000, said Ron Marsh, city manager. The city will begin to cut down the trees in the winter.
In the study session, Marsh said the city’s airport engineer, Diane Hofer, will present a work order to create the request for proposal to the commission in the June 12 meeting.
Although the hearing will likely be canceled, the commission then approved the public hearing on the demolition of the structure at 123 N. Spruce St. The property, deemed dangerous by City Inspector Travis Steerman, is about to be sold to another owner. Marsh said the transaction will make the demolition unnecessary, but he recommended the commission still approve the hearing in case the deal does not go through. The property is being sold to Reynolds Real Estate and Auction Company. Dan Reynolds of Reynolds Real Estate provided a copy of the signed contract to the commission. The date of the hearing is set for July 10.
The commission then approved amendments for the city’s purchasing policy and travel policy. The amendments corrected inconsistencies in the purchase policy and established a standalone travel policy.
Julie Roller Weeks received a certificate for her completion of Wichita State University’s MiniMPA program. The program is a professional development series for individuals working in local government.
City manager report
The survey to gauge community feedback on a sports complex is open for the public to fill out, Marsh said. The survey can be found at several locations such as on the city of Abilene’s website, social media and paper copies at the Abilene Community Center, City Hall and the Abilene Senior Center. The survey will be open for about two weeks.
The Abilene City Commission will have its next meeting at 4 p.m. June 12 with a study session following their regular meeting.
