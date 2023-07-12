Kale Strunk gave his presentation to replace their pumper truck

Fire Chief Kale Strunk gave his presentation on how the Abilene Fire Department wants to replace their pumper truck.

 Ed Boice

Commission hears salvage permit complaint, approves annual revenue neutral rate resolution

The Abilene City Commission met July 10 for its first monthly meeting. In the meeting were comments from an Abilene resident about her neighbor’s salvage piles, an annual resolution concerning the annual revenue neutral rate and an amendment to the use of alcohol on city property ordinance. 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.