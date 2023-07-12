Commission hears salvage permit complaint, approves annual revenue neutral rate resolution
The Abilene City Commission met July 10 for its first monthly meeting. In the meeting were comments from an Abilene resident about her neighbor’s salvage piles, an annual resolution concerning the annual revenue neutral rate and an amendment to the use of alcohol on city property ordinance.
Regular meeting
During public comments, Evelyn Callahan of 712 S. Cedar St., made comments about the state of properties around her home. She was upset her neighbor was allowed to have multiple salvage permits, and she was not informed. The salvage yards are in reality, “junkyards,” she said. She has been in contact with Travis Steerman, city inspector, and he claimed the issue was a “civil matter.” Trevor Witt, mayor, said city staff would contact Callahan to resolve the issue.
Callahan also said the owner of the home at 211 First Street has allowed the home to become a, “dump.”
The commission approved a resolution of intent in a 3-1 vote for the city to exceed the revenue neutral rate for the 2024 budget. John Kollhoff, city commissioner, voted no, and City Commissioner Wendy Miller was not present. This action is an annual action and is recommended by the League of Kansas Municipalities to give the city flexibility in case the city’s final valuation changes unexpectedly, said Ron Marsh, city manager. The resolution would set the mill levy for 2024 at most at 50.162, which was the mill levy for 2023.
“I vote for (the resolution) every time because we don’t have exact numbers, so we could have it underneath that revenue neutral rate, our final numbers come on Nov. 1, and, sorry to be frank, we’re screwed…” City Commissioner Brandon Rein said. “I’ve said the same thing the last three years. It protects us in case those numbers come back differently than what we have now.”
Marsh apologized for not bringing the item to a previous study session. He said he failed to realize the due date for this resolution was approaching. The city must inform the county clerk of the intent by July 20. Marsh said passing the resolution does not mean the city will set the mill levy at 50.162 for 2024.
“I think that we need to be real honest that 50.162, keeping the mill levy the same, is a raise in taxes when the valuation goes up,” said John Kollhoff, city commissioner. “I think that you can say this isn’t an attempt to raise taxes, but that’s absolutely what it is. I have no intent on raising taxes. I am not going to vote for this resolution, nor will I vote for any tax increase.”
A public hearing for exceeding the rate will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 28.
The commission then critiqued an amendment to an ordinance that allows the drinking of alcohol on certain city properties when authorized by the city manager. The amendment, which the commission discussed in their last meeting June 26, would add all city property and an appeal process. The commission decided to delay approving the amendment for city staff to include more precise deadlines and timelines to avoid possible awkward situations.
The commission also approved a bid for $40,157.30 from H and H Spray Foam Insulation to apply insulation foam to the Abilene Recycling Center building. No other companies submitted a bid.
Study Session
Kale Strunk, fire chief of the Abilene Fire Department, gave a presentation about the department replacing their pumper truck, and the commission discussed the presentation.
City staff also presented the proposed general fund for the 2024 budget.
City manager report
The Abilene Fire Department received a $4,999 matching grant from the Kansas Forestry Service to help the department purchase several pieces of gear.
The 14th Street reconstruction project began this week between the Abilene Middle School and the city/county line to the west..
The comprehensive plan community survey has been extended to 5 p.m. July 14.
“The concern is many may think this is the same as the sports complex survey, and feel they may have already taken it,” Marsh said.
The Abilene City Commission will have their next meeting at 4 p.m. July 24.
