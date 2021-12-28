Mayor Brandon Rein opened up Monday’s commission meeting by recognizing Tim Shafer and Chris Ostermann for their time with the city commission. Both Shafer and Ostermann were absent from Monday’s meeting and were not present to accept their plaque.
With no public comments, Rein moved the meeting forward to discussing agenda item one, which is the purchasing of a command vehicle for the Abilene Fire Department. In unanimous agreement, commissioners approved the bid from Holm Automotive in the amount of $36,155 for the vehicle.
Following the vehicle purchase, the commission voted on two ordinances to help the development of Windy Trails RV Park. During last week’s study session, commissioners met with the owner David Strong and project architect Mike Blaske about the rezoning and conditional use permit needed for development. The first ordinance will amend the zoning from a I-1 light industrial district to a C-3 general commercial district. The second ordinance allows for a conditional use permit to allow a travel trailer park and self-storage on the property.
The commission voted unanimously to approve both ordinances for the Windy Trails RV Park. Following the agenda item, the commission went into executive session, including City Attorney Aaron Martin, to discuss City Manager Ron Marsh’s evaluation period. After the 15 minute executive session, commissioners invited Marsh into the next 15 minute executive session.
Marsh ended the meeting with his City Manager reports, which updated on Abilene Police Department’s and Well #23 construction.
Parks and Recreation installed a new volleyball net system.
Lon Schrader met with insurance representatives about damages from Dec. 15 storms.
City offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31.
Lastly, new commissioners will be sworn in at the Jan. 10 meeting and encouraged to attend the Jan. 3 study session.
