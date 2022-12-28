The Abilene City Commission met for the last time in 2022 yesterday for a regular meeting and Legacy Kansas community improvement district public hearing.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, Dawn Hammitt, director of the Eisenhower Presidential Library, gave an update on the construction of Dwight Eisenhower’s Boyhood Home. Hammitt said the boyhood home will hopefully reopen to the public mid February. She hopes the construction will finish this week. Once finished, the interior will be cleaned and furniture and items replaced. Some of the items, such as a carpet and window coverings, will be replaced. The construction’s purpose is to repair several exterior elements of the house.
“It looks gorgeous. She’s a beauty again. I’m going to keep you guys up to date as soon as we can be absolutely open to the public,” Hammitt said to the commission.
The house’s upstairs will still be closed to the public for fire safety.
No one made comments during the CID public hearing. As such, the commission closed the hearing and then approved the ordinance to establish the CID. The Brookville Hotel is the only building that sits on the CID. The CID will collect a maximum of $525,000, which is limited by the City of Abilene’s code, said Ron Marsh, city manager. The CID will become active April 1, 2023.
The commission then voted in a 3-2 vote to accept the second bid from Holm Automotive for a 2023 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado Short Crew for $41,387.
The commission then approved the resolution establishing a policy for city commissioner remote attendance. Marsh said the policy will result in, “more congruent meetings,” in the future.
Marsh then gave a city manager report. The state’s Attorney General’s Office announced they are distributing the next round of opioid settlement funds. Abilene will receive $14,200 sometime before the end of the year. The partnership with the Collection Bureau of Kansas has yielded $2,400 in bad debt. The two first partnered in early 2022.
The Abilene City Commission will next meet for a study session Jan. 3, 2023 at 4 p.m.
