The Abilene City Commission met for the last time in 2022 yesterday for a regular meeting and Legacy Kansas community improvement district public hearing.

During the public comments portion of the meeting, Dawn Hammitt, director of the Eisenhower Presidential Library, gave an update on the construction of Dwight Eisenhower’s Boyhood Home. Hammitt said the boyhood home will hopefully reopen to the public mid February. She hopes the construction will finish this week. Once finished, the interior will be cleaned and furniture and items replaced. Some of the items, such as a carpet and window coverings, will be replaced. The construction’s purpose is to repair several exterior elements of the house.  

 

