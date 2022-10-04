The Abilene City Commission met for a study session yesterday. The agenda contained four items.
To start the session, Ryan Evans and Karlo Meave of SunSmart Technologies, gave a presentation on the recent developments in solar power technology and shared information on how the city can gain incentives from the federal Reduction Act by using solar power. As Meave gave a similar presentation last year to the commission, the newest iteration of their presentation contained updated numbers from what Meave shared last year. Particularly encouraged by Trevor Witt, city commissioner, city staff will look more into the information Evans and Meave brought.
The commission discussed the bids for the repainting of the exterior of the treatment plant structure. The bids are $36,400 from Grain Company, $158,850 from Utility Maintenance Contractors and $27,792 from KC’s Complete Construction. Ron Marsh, city manager, said the city recommended the bid from KC’s Complete Construction. The city decided to repaint the building due to the 2019 Olsson, Inc. Water Treatment Plant condition assessment. While Olsson’s original estimate of the cost was $25,000, Marsh said the additional funds are available in the water fund from the original debt service the city took for the improvements.
The commission then discussed pedestrian safety regarding right-of-way solicitation. This item is a continuation of the panhandling conversation the city has been conducting.
The commission then discussed the five-year capital improvement plan. Marsh said he would prefer if the commission approved the plan during the next regular meeting next week. Staff has updated some of the costs from when the commission first looked at the plan. Witt asked what the advantages and disadvantages between a five-year plan and a one-year plan. He cited the one-year plan the city passed for 2021. Marsh said, in general, any city manager would answer that question differently. To him though, Marsh said, while he did not mind compiling a one-year plan, he wants to see what project costs for the city will be in the long term.
“We have a tendency in municipal government to budget for the next year, and we don’t look past the next year. We tend to look one year ahead. I think — to benefit the city long term, and I’ve seen this work really well in other entities — to do a five-year plan that’s a living document,” Marsh said.
Witt then said he enjoyed how, in the past, the one-year plan had descriptions and justifications for projects in such a way it was digestible for himself and the commissioners. Marsh said staff could create a more detailed one-year plan like Witt described by the end of the year. Also, after additional discussion, staff will be adding the projects of installing solar panels and renovations of the Abilene Senior Center bathrooms, suggested by Witt, to the plan.
The Abilene City Commission will next meet Oct. 10 for a regular meeting at 4 p.m.
