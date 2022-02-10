During the Feb. 7 city commissioner study session, the commissioners and other officials discussed the possibility and use of an outdoor exercise court from the National Fitness Campaign’s 2022 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Kansas Statewide Campaign. The commission will vote during the commissioner meeting Feb. 14 whether to give staff approval to complete the non-binding grant application for the project.
The National Fitness Campaign’s mission is to build a free outdoor fitness court within a 10-minute bike ride of every American. The campaign partnered with BlueShield and BlueCross of Kansas to provide 10 $50,000 grants to Kansan “qualified site partners” according to the agenda item document.
Ron Marsh, city manager, said the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation had multiple meetings with Jack Linehan, partnership manager for the campaign. Economic Development then brought the idea to the city to consider. Before the study session, city officials discussed Eisenhower Park and Bicentennial Park as possible locations.
The estimated cost of one of the campaign’s courts is between $185,000 and $165,000, excluding the $50,000 grant, according to the item document. Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, said the grants were “going quickly,” as around five were already taken, so a grant may not be available by the time the commissioners approved of staff filing for the grant. The grant is non-binding. The city would ask community groups to aid in the cost.
After Marsh and Rothchild debriefed the commission, Trevor Witt, city commissioner, said he would rather see the city invest into new playground equipment for the city’s children.
“I particularly don’t have an issue with the project. I just have an issue, I guess, when it comes to priority of staff time and resources because, from looking at our Parks and Recreation facilities and playgrounds in general, our younger age group playground equipment needs some help,” Witt said. “I would like to see that as a higher priority because in my experience with playgrounds, having young kids.”
Another reason, Witt said, to prioritize the playgrounds is because he knows those structures are used. Also from his experience, outside fitness courts are not used often, mentioning the fitness court and playground near the Salina Regional Health Center as an example.
Dee Marshall, city mayor, said she agreed with Witt the priorities of staff time, and later agreed with his point about not wanting to build a structure that would not be used.
After Brandon Rein, vice-mayor, asked how intensive the grant application process is, Courtney Dixon, DKEDC administrative assistant, said it would take one or two days to submit the application, though the application does not require any additional documents.
Responding to Marshall, Rothschild said the city would be responsible for the court’s maintenance after it is built.
Marsh said Kelly Timbrook, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, and himself have been looking into purchasing playground equipment. They have spoken with manufacturers, received quotes and are working on how to finance it.
“I do know her, and I think the staff in general, (think) if we’re going to invest our resources and our time, we want to do it on playground equipment right now,” Marsh said.
The the decision for city staff to apply for the National Fitness Campaign grant will be voted on Feb. 14.
