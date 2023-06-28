Little Ike Park might be added in city ordinance

Ed Boice • Reflector-Chronicle

The Abilene City Commission discussed Monday about adding Little Ike Park to the list of other city properties in a city ordinance that gives the city manager authorization to approve applications for the temporary consumption of alcohol.

The Abilene City Commission met Monday for its last meeting in June. Among the several items, the commission set a date for a public hearing and discussed a couple ordinances involving alcohol consumption on city property. The commission did not hold a study session after moving its only item to the regular meeting.

 

 

