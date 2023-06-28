The Abilene City Commission met Monday for its last meeting in June. Among the several items, the commission set a date for a public hearing and discussed a couple ordinances involving alcohol consumption on city property. The commission did not hold a study session after moving its only item to the regular meeting.
Regular Meeting
Mayor Trevor Witt gave a proclamation for Park and Recreation Month.
“Whereas parks and recreation is an integral part of communities throughout this country, including Abilene;” Witt said, “and whereas parks and recreation promotes health and wellness, improving the physical and mental health of people who live near parks…”
The commission approved a public hearing Aug. 14 for the commision to hear comments on the condemnation of the home at 604 S. Cedar St. Travis Steerman, city inspector, said the property has taxes owed since 2019.
The owner, Drew Flynn said his condition after a car accident is why he has not been able to upkeep the property. He said he plans on paying the taxes and making improvements with help throughout 2023. The commission told him they would need to see some work completed on the house and a plan to finish the renovations by the hearing for them to consider not demolishing the property.
After moving the item from the study session to the regular meeting, the commission discussed the amendment of the ordinance that allows the city manager to authorize the consumption of alcohol on select city properties. The amendment adds Little Ike Park and the connected parking lot to the ordinance. The ordinance currently has the Abilene Civic Center, the Abilene Senior Center and designated areas at the fairgrounds. Ron Marsh, city manager, said the ordinance and the amendment allows for city staff and event planners to streamline the process.
“We’re hoping with the improvements we plan to make to Little Ike Park in the hopefully near future,” Marsh said, “that will increase the number of events and just reduce the number of times we have to come before the commission for seeking the OK.”
Commissioner John Kollhoff suggested the amendment read all city property and add an appeal process so citizens can appeal to the commission if the city manager denies an application. The commission decided to wait to approve the amendment for staff to consider Kollhoff’s suggestion.
The commission then approved a resolution that established an ordinance for alcohol to be consumed in and around Little Ike Park and the connecting parking lot and closure of public property. The resolution is for the Abilene Oktoberfest.
The commission approved the Deferred Retirement Option Program for their police and fire fighter employees. The Kansas Public Employee Retirement System recently extended the DROP to municipal police and fire departments.
City manager report
Marsh said the city comprehensive plan community survey is currently open and will stay open until July 10. The survey can be accessed on the city’s website in their community engagement dashboard, the city’s Facebook page, paper copies at city hall and QR codes around town.
The first meeting for the comprehensive plan will be held 6 p.m. June 27 at the Abilene Public Library. The meeting will be like an open forum.
The city received its 2023 estimated assessed valuation from Dickinson County. The city is valued at $64,836,320, a 5.5% increase from 2022.
The July 4 firework show will be set to music and will be fired east of the Abilene rodeo arena. The best view will be from the west stands in the stadium and north of the stadium.
The beginning of construction for the 14th Street project has been delayed to July 17.
Consent Agenda
Billy Hansen was appointed to the Recreation Commission for a four year term, expiring Aug. 2027.
The Abilene City Commission will next meet at 4 p.m. July 10.
