The Abilene Commission met yesterday for a study session. Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, filled in for Ron Marsh, city manager, during the session, as Marsh was absent.
The commission started the session by considering a newly created Abilene Public Library reappointment application form which the city commissioners had requested. The form was created by city staff, and library board comments were submitted to Marsh
Rothchild then presented the next agenda item of the Abilene Library Board appointment. Rothchild said three people applied to the open library board spot, and the applicants “look like qualified individuals from what I could view.” The next step in the process will be for Dee Marshall, mayor, to present the commissioners her recommendation for the board position.
The commission then discussed the purchase of a new Vactor sewer/vacuum combination truck for the Public Works Department, Lon Schrader, director of Public Works, wrote in a memorandum to city staff that the department is intending on purchasing a new combination truck in 2023. Currently, the truck is in working condition, but is coming close to becoming a decade old. Schrader wrote a field representative approached him from Key Equipment approached him about a truck the company now had due to a canceled order. The truck has the configuration, transmission and engine Public Works desires in this type of truck. The truck will be held until the end of the month for the city to decide whether to purchase it. Schrader wrote he would like the commission to consider the purchase of the combination truck Schrader wrote he calculates the same cab or chassis of the truck will increase in price by between $10,000-$12,000 by next year. The cost of the truck now will be around $400,000. Schrader said the funds are available now in the equipment reserve. Schrader also requested the city use a contract buying process, specifically through Sourcewell Contract Program, to eliminate the bidding process.
“I can see just from the comparison of our proposal to that one that was done eight or nine months ago, that there are already a few increases in this one in that time frame,” Schrader said.
Trevor Witt, vice-mayor, said this situation seemed like an “opportune moment” for city staff. Brandon Rein, commissioner, said that he would prefer if the city avoid financing the purchase of the truck as much as possible to avoid interest rates. Marshall agreed.
The commission then considered the selection of a consultant for projects for the Abilene Municipal Airport. Marsh said the Federal Aviation Administration requires qualifying airports select consultants to each project that utilizes federal funds. The FAA allows the city to select a consultant for projects on a five-year term. Rothchild said city staff has selected Olsson Engineering, which also completed the environmental assessment of the airport. Marsh said city staff is recommending Olsson Engineering to be the consultant. According to the agenda item document, the Olsson may consult on the airport projects of easement acquisition, obstruction mitigation, hangar construction, terminal building rehabilitation/construction, expanding the apron and rehabilitating runway, taxiway and apron. Rothchild said this selection process happened last year, but needed to be repeated due to technicalities of how the process went last year.
The commission then heard comments from Evan Wilson, owner of the golf course leased by Great Life Golf and Fitness, concerning the selling of the golf course.
The commissioners then went into a 20 minute executive session to discuss the potential acquisition of property.
Rothchild then gave some notes before ending the meeting. For the groundbreaking of the Golden Belt Heights east section June 22, Lieutenant Governor David Tolland will no longer be attending the groundbreaking, as he has contracted COVID-19. Dennis Weese, chairman of the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, will speak in Tolland’s place.
The Abilene Commission will meet next June 27 for a regular meeting at 4 p.m.
