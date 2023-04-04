The Abilene City Commission met for a study session yesterday and discussed four items, including an ordinance for a new meeting structure and submitting a confirmation letter for the Mennonite Housing housing project.
The commission then discussed whether the city should submit a confirmation letter to the state for Mennonite Housing, a nonprofit organization from Wichita. Representatives from Mennonite Housing presented their development project to build 32 tax-credit properties east of Holm Automotive and on the south side of 21st Street for older adults. The nonprofit wants the city to submit a letter that will aid Mennonite in earning tax credits from the state. Ron Marsh, city manager, said city staff created a draft letter in preparation. The letter is nonbinding and noncommittal.
Dee Marshall, city commissioner, was apprehensive about submitting a letter. Concerns voiced were that the city has not seen the feasibility study they requested from Mennonite and their comprehensive plan is not finished. Marsh said the feasibility plan should be finished April 14. Mennonite Housing needs to have their application with the city’s letter submitted in May, Marsh said.
Trevor Witt, city mayor, said, in conversations with them, some property owners in the area would be in support of the project as long as guidelines and accountability were in place to ensure standards are met. With that and the details in mind, he said he is in favor of submitting the letter since it is noncommittal.
City staff and the commission returned to the topic of changing meetings structure, which was discussed at the March 27 study session. City staff presented an ordinance to change city meetings to the second and fourth Monday’s with study sessions following the meetings.
The commission then discussed master agreements of construction administration and material testing Olsson Engineering provided for the NW 14th Street project. The cost is $164,115. Marsh said this work is part of Olsson’s contracted services as the city’s engineer.
John Dautel, member of the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo Committee, then presented plans to remodel and build a new facility on the north side of the rodeo arena. After discussion, the commission indicated they will vote to approve the renovations in the next regular meeting.
The Abilene City Commission will meet next for a regular meeting 4 p.m. April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.