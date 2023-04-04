The Abilene City Commission met for a study session yesterday and discussed four items, including an ordinance for a new meeting structure and submitting a confirmation letter for the Mennonite Housing housing project.  

The commission then discussed whether the city should submit a confirmation letter to the state for Mennonite Housing, a nonprofit organization from Wichita. Representatives from Mennonite Housing presented their development project to build 32 tax-credit properties east of Holm Automotive and on the south side of 21st Street for older adults. The nonprofit wants the city to submit a letter that will aid Mennonite in earning tax credits from the state. Ron Marsh, city manager, said city staff created a draft letter in preparation. The letter is nonbinding and noncommittal.

 

