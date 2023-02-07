The Abilene City Commission discussed a bevy of agenda items, including tax credits in Golden Belt Heights for single family housing and medium income housing at a study session Feb. 6
The commissioners discussed resolutions of support for housing in Golden Belt Heights. The support is for two single-family housing projects in the east section of the heights and a multi-family housing project in the west section. JLC Companies and Gilomore and Associates are applying for housing investor tax credits grants for houses. Two unnamed developers have approached the city about preparing a plan for multi-family housing. The developers are also applying for housing investor tax credits and moderate income housing grants. All the developers need the city to approve the resolutions of support to continue with the application process for the tax credits.
Marsh said the city applied for the moderate income house credit in 2021 and did not receive it.
Before discussing agenda items, Randy McDonald, member of the Wild Bill Hicock Rodeo Committee, and Chad Markley, member of the Demolition Derby Committee, addressed the commission. McDonald and Markley said the committees want to alter the selling parameters of their malt beverage license to be sold anywhere in the arena. Currently, alcohol can only be sold on the east side of the arena. Those sitting in the west bleachers have to walk to the east end to purchase. Walking from the west to the east and vice versa has become a safety concern for the committees, as livestock are brought through that area to be kept in the corral in the north end.
Markley said the arena has sold alcohol exclusively on the east side for a decade with little issues arising. They intend to keep alcohol sales limited to the east side during the demolition derby. They also want to change the hours or operation in their license to reflect the schedule changes the committees have made. The commission and city staff said they would work with the committees to make the necessary changes and actions.
They also considered approving the purchase of a new truck for water distribution. City staff received two bids. Holm Automotive declined to submit a bid as they currently have no appropriate trucks in inventory and won’t know for at least a month, said Holm Automotive Sales Consultant Chris Eckert. Valor Automotive submitted a $49,998 bid for a Dodge 2005 Tradesman. Marshall Motors submitted a $50,050 bid also for a Dodge 2005 Tradesman. The city budgeted $60,000 to purchase the truck. Water distribution currently uses a 2009 3/4 ton truck with a service body. City staff estimate they can sell the truck for around $5,000.
After discussion and comments from Eckert, the commission will tentatively table the item to March so that Holm can possibly participate in the bid. Ron Marsh, city manager, said staff will allow Marshall Motors and Valor Automotive to submit new bids for fairness.
The commission considered appointing Kari Zook as the city’s representative to the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation Executive Board.
Lastly, Marsh gave an update on the city’s progress in applying for a Building a Stronger Economy grant 2.0. The city reapplied for the grant when the state government announced earlier this year they reopened the grant and previous applicants could also apply. Staff altered their application based on feedback from members of the Kansas Department of Commerce and local legislators. The grant would be used for the NW 14th Street corridor project. Marsh said staff will know whether they have been awarded after March 14.
The Abilene City Commission next will meet Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. for a regular meeting.
