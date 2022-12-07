Monday night during their study session, the Abilene City Commission discussed the details and options of approving and organizing a special election. The special election would be solely to pose the street maintenance sales tax ballot question that was in the Nov. 8 general election. The question asked Abilene residents whether the 0.25 % sales tax should be renewed for another 10 years.
According to information gathered by city staff, Marsh said a mail-in ballot special election would cost the city $22,000. The primary cost would be the postage and envelopes. A regular ballot special election would cost the city a little over $5,000. Marsh said the costs are based on 2021 costs, so the prices probably will be a little higher in 2023. After City Vice-Mayor Trevor Witt asked how the city would pay the election costs, Marsh said the city has a couple funds they could use toward the cost, but no method has been decided yet. A fund Marsh explicitly mentioned was the City Commissioner’s discretionary fund. Mayor Dee Marshall said she would be willing to use money from the discretionary fund.
“$22,000 is a lot of money, but it’s not when you look at what we’re losing,” Marshall said.
Witt asked city staff and the commission which election method they would prefer to enact. Marsh said, in his experience in general, that a mail-in election will be more successful if the city is attempting to pass something.
“... Because the people who will truly want it done will turn the ballot back in. You’ll get more of those then the people who will take the time to vote no and mail the ballot back in,” Marsh said. “Not to say that would work necessarily here. That would be my recommendation, but ultimately that’ll be up to the governing body as to which direction to go.”
Marshall said the city would have to especially focus on making the public aware of the mail-in ballots if that type of election was chosen. Marsh agreed.
City Commissioner John Kollhoff then asked if there is any reason to not pose the ballot question in the next general election. Marsh said how they all decide how to pose the ballot questions is overall due to preference. One reason he thinks the tax was not renewed is because the question, “got lost,” in all the other candidate and other ballot questions by being toward the bottom of the ballot. Marshall agreed. Brandon Rein, city commissioner, said there were also multiple state constitutional questions that were also worded confusingly to many people.
For the special election, Marsh said Aaron Martin, city attorney, and he have discussed slightly altering the wording of the ballot question. Even if changed, the ballot question would effectively be the same. The ballot in the general election was identical to when the ballot question was first included in the election ballot in 2012.
Marsh said the city needs to improve their marketing of the sales tax. Marsh said the city would aim to have more prominent city figures promote the tax through conversations and public forums. The city cannot legally spend money on advertising. Marshall said she agreed with Marsh’s statements.
If the sales tax is not renewed, many of the street projects on the 5-year capital improvement plan that are scheduled for 2023 will be pushed back to future years, Marsh said.
The sales tax has generated roughly $2.5 million over the entire 10-year span the tax has been in place. As of Dec. 1, the tax has generated $400,000 in 2022. Marsh said Lon Shrader, director of the Public Works Department, estimates the final total for 2022 will be around $425,000. After questioned by Kollhoff, Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, said the city estimated the tax would generate $375,000 this year.
“Granted cost of materials goes up and the cost of labor goes up, but that’s quite a bit that we could get done,” Marsh said.
The 0.25% street maintenance sales tax ballot question sunsets March 31, 2023. The soonest the tax could be reimplemented would be in the fourth quarter of 2023 if the public votes yes to renew the tax and the special election is held as soon as the city can in the spring, said Marsh.
