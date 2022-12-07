Monday night during their study session, the Abilene City Commission discussed the details and options of approving and organizing a special election. The special election would be solely to pose the street maintenance sales tax ballot question that was in the Nov. 8 general election. The question asked Abilene residents whether the 0.25 % sales tax should be renewed for another 10 years. 

According to information gathered by city staff, Marsh said a mail-in ballot special election would cost the city $22,000. The primary cost would be the postage and envelopes. A regular ballot special election would cost the city a little over $5,000. Marsh said the costs are based on 2021 costs, so the prices probably will be a little higher in 2023. After City Vice-Mayor Trevor Witt asked how the city would pay the election costs, Marsh said the city has a couple funds they could use toward the cost, but no method has been decided yet. A fund Marsh explicitly mentioned was the City Commissioner’s discretionary fund. Mayor Dee Marshall said she would be willing to use money from the discretionary fund.

 

