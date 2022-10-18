City

Both center, Mayor Dee Marshall hands the Lights on Afterschool Program Proclamation to Tyler Ediger, recreation supervisor for the Parks and Recreation Department. Around them are students and teachers from Eisenhower Elementary School who are a part of the Abilene Afterschool Program. On the right in the back is Kellee Timbrook, director of parks and recreation.

 Ed Boice

The Abilene City Commission met for study session yesterday afternoon to discuss four agenda items.

Before discussing agenda items, Mayor Dee Marshall gave proclamation for Lights Afterschool Day. The Abilene Afterschool Program will be celebrating Oct. 20, as well as other schools that use the same national program.

 

