The Abilene City Commission met for study session yesterday afternoon to discuss four agenda items.
Before discussing agenda items, Mayor Dee Marshall gave proclamation for Lights Afterschool Day. The Abilene Afterschool Program will be celebrating Oct. 20, as well as other schools that use the same national program.
“Whereas, the Abilene Afterschool Program has provided significant leadership in the area of community involvement in the education and well-being of our youth, grounded in the principle that quality afterschool programs are key to helping our children become successful adults,” Marshall said.
Starting the agenda items, Aaron Martin, city attorney, gave an overview of city code, section 1-108, involving non-interference from commissioners on city staff conduct as a refresher for the commission and city staff.
The commission then discussed an amendment to ordinance chapter 1, article 13, that pertains to open public records requests. The amendment is the up-to-date version of the League of Kansas Municipalities’ open public records request sample ordinance, the agenda documents reads. For significant changes, the ordinance designates the city clerk as a freedom of information officer. The ordinance also appoints the city clerk, finance director, chief of police, fire chief and municipal court clerk as the official records custodians. All record requests will be reviewed and approved by the city manager, city attorney and city clerk. The version of the ordinance in the agenda is an edited version of the league’s sample ordinance that shows changes city staff made to the documents for their proposed ordinance.
After questioned by John Kollhoff, city commissioner, Ron Marsh, city manager, said city staff receives about a few each year. Anna Hatter, police chief of Abilene Police Department, said the department receives about a dozen requests each year.
The commission then moved on to an item tabled from the Aug. 22 regular meeting, the proposed 2023 city staff pay plan.
The Abilene City Commission’s next meeting will be Oct. 24. at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.