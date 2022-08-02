Yesterday, the Abilene City Commission met for their first study session in August. In the session, the commission discussed four items this session.
The commission first discussed the potential appointment of Jeff Radabaugh and Nicole Beck to the Heritage Commission board. Their terms would expire in 2025.
Next, the commission discussed approval of an ordinance amending code of procedure for meetings of the governing body. The code currently is based on the first edition, created in 2004, of the code of procedure recommended by the Kansas League of Municipalities. The amending ordinance will adopt the fourth edition, created in 2017, of the league’s code of procedure. Marsh said the commissioners received copies of the fourth edition in the beginning of the year.
Trevor Witt, city commissioner, then asked the rest of the commission whether Section 6 should be changed. The section pertains to public comments, stating that those who wish to comment in a city meeting public must sign-up in advance.
Marsh said, in his experience, some cities require a sign-up and some do not. Abilene is first city he has worked for that does not require a sign-up to speak. He has seen some cities open the sign ups five minutes before a meeting, and others close sign ups the Thursday before the next meeting.
Dee Marshall, city mayor, said she could only remember one instance when several of people came to speak at meetings, which was during the COVID-19 pandemic. Witt, John Kollhoff, city commissioner, and Brandon Rein, city commissioner, said they do not think having a sign up is necessary. Witt then directed city staff change Section 6 to a general provision allow the commission to place restrictions as the majority of the commission see fit.
The commission then discussed the renewal of the street maintenance sales tax. The tax is a 0.25 percent tax levy to be used toward street improvements. Marsh said the tax has funded several city projects over the years, such as the N.W. 14th Street project. The tax has generated about $300,000 each year. The commission first approved the tax, which expires March 2023, in November 2012. The tax will be on the November election ballet. Marsh said the tax has been vital in improving the city and completing projects.
“This is one of those funding sources where it is pretty tangible to see the impact that it does in the community,” Witt said.
City staff then presented an overview of the changes to the 2023 budget that have been made in response to the commissions comments.
The commission then discussed a proposed ordinance to amend the Abilene Public Library mill levy to 7 mills.
The Abilene Commission will meet next August 8 at 4 p.m. for a city regular meeting.
