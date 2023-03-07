The Abilene City Commission discussed six items during their study session yesterday. Among them, a funding source for the sports complex study and city banking.
To start the meeting, Doug Smart of Smart Insurance gave an update on the city’s insurance. Smart said the city’s premium increased by 16% from last year. The increase came mostly from property, but also all other areas went up as well. The total cost went from $309,796 to $355,843.
The commission decided informally for the money for a Sports Complex Feasibility Study should come out of the commission’s special projects fund and Recreation Commission special project’s fund. While each commissioner had their own opinion, most of them agreed on $20,000 to be taken from the commission’s special projects fund and $10,000 from the Recreation Commission special project’s fund.
The commission considered four funds for the study. The first two are both a part of the general fund, the cash forward reserve fund with a balance of about $1 million and the special projects fund with $48,311.28. The third is the special parks and recreation fund with $68,765.38. Last is the Recreation Commission’s special projects fund with $149,758.96.
The study will be from Wichita State University and cost not more than $30,000, as informally determined in previous meetings.
The commission and city staff then discussed releasing a request for bid for better rates for their depository bank accounts. The item was requested by John Kollhoff, city commissioner, as money market rates for standard depository accounts from other banks are as high as 3%-4%. Those accounts have roughly $7 million. Leann Johnson, city finance director, said the two money markets the city has with Astra Bank are 2.5% and 2%. The city also has certificates of deposits with Pinnacle Bank and Solomon Bank. While she did not have the rates with Solomon with her, Johnson said the rates for the two CDs with Pinnacle are 1.45% and 1.6%. The commission will vote on a request for bid in their next meeting.
Ron Marsh, city manager, said changing accounts would be, “a huge undertaking,” for city staff, but worth the effort if the rates can be increased.
In other business
City staff informed the commission that the three-fourths ton truck from Holm Automotive the commission approved in the Jan. 24, 2022 meeting increased in price from the time of order to delivery. Holm requested the city pay the additional money, and city staff brought the issue to the commission to decide. The price increased from $31,958 to $36,313. After discussion, the commission decided they needed more information from Holm before making a decision. Commissioners Brandon Rein and Dee Marshall and Marsh said they have never seen this situation before in relation to city business.
The commission then considered a resolution to give Marsh the ability to sign a memorandum of understanding with the state fire marshal to participate in the Kansas Search and Rescue Response System program. The system coordinates responses to large scale disasters and will train responders who are a part of the program. The city will have to pay for training time, but the city would have to pay for training time elsewhere anyways.
