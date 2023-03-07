Doug Smart tells city insurance increasing

Doug Smart of Smart Insurance gives the news to Abilene city staff and the Abilene City Commission that the city’s insurance premium this year will increase by 16%.

 Ed Boice

 

The Abilene City Commission discussed six items during their study session yesterday. Among them, a funding source for the sports complex study and city banking.   

 

