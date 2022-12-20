The Abilene City Commission met yesterday for a study session. They discussed three agenda items.
Moving onto business, the commission discussed the renewal of Family Dollar’s cereal malt beverage license. The commission approved the renewal of all the other Abilene businesses during last week’s meeting. Family Dollar’s license will be the last renewal.
The commission then discussed an ordinance to establish the Munson Trust Community Improvement District. This is a continuation of the process to establish a CID on the property of the Brookville Hotel. The commission will vote on this ordinance after the public hearing for the CID Dec. 27.
The commission then considered the approval of a inspection/code enforcement department truck. The bids are from Holm Automotive for a 2023 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado Short Crew for $45,700 and from Valor Automotive for a 2023 Dodge 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab for $40,294. City staff recommended purchasing the 2023 Dodge 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab from Valor Automotive. After discussion, city staff will reach out to Holm Automotive to see if they will lower their bid, as the commissioners would prefer to buy the vehicle from the local dealer.
The city then considered a resolution to place a policy on commissioners remotely attending meetings. Marsh said him and City Attorney Aaron Martin created the draft resolution. The policy can be viewed in the agenda documents. The policy generally address how soon commissioners should inform city staff they will be remotely attending, when is an acceptable time to remotely attend, what is appropriate use or nonuse of a camera function,
Aaron Martin, city attorney, said the state attorney general adopted emergency guidelines in 2020 for governing bodies to hold a meeting not in person while abiding by the open meetings act. Martin said the city’s draft policy does not relate to the emergency guidelines, though the guidelines could matter if the city holds a meeting other than a meeting open to the public.
Starting the conversation, Dee Marshall, mayor, said the policy was, “necessary.”
After discussion, the commission requested Martin to make additions to the policy. First, he suggested commissioners should join their meeting’s Zoom call five to 10 minutes before the meeting starts to ensure the technology works before a meeting. Second, commissioners should identify themselves before speaking while remotely attending.
Martin said city staff and him attempted to predict and address as many possible scenarios in the policy. The policy does have a provision that allows the commission to vote to make an exception if necessary, Martin said.
The Abilene City Commission will meet for a regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 4 p.m.
