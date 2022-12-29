The Abilene City Commission voted 3-2 to accept the second bid from Holm Automotive for a truck for the City Inspection Department. The decision goes against the city’s purchasing policy, which the commission is not legally bound to follow. City commissioners Brandon Rein, Trevor Witt and John Kollhoff voted yes. City commissioners Dee Marshall and Wendy Miller voted no.
The commission decided when first viewing the agenda item last week during their study session they wanted to give Holm a chance to lower their bid to be within 3% of the other bid from Valor Automotive. Witt admitted during the discussion that he and others misunderstood the city’s purchasing policy, as the commission should not have given Holm the opportunity to submit a second bid.
The particular section Witt referred to is section eight of the policy.
“Offerors shall not be directed to reduce their proposed prices to a specific amount in order to be considered for award,” reads section eight of the purchasing policy.
Approving a bid that is higher by 3% or less from a Dickinson County vendor that Witt referred to is in section seven of the policy.
The purchasing policy referenced by the commissioners was passed as a resolution by the city commission May 23, 2011, and amended Aug. 27, 2018. The policy can be found on the city website, currently under the “business” quick link on their homepage. The policy is not in the city code.
The original bid from Holm Automotive, for a 2023 Chevrolet 1500 Silverado Short Crew, was for $45,700. Valor Automotive also submitted a bid of $40,294 for a 2023 Dodge 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab. The second bid Holm submitted was $41,387. The city’s budget for a truck for the City Inspection Department is $45,000.
Allowing Holm to submit a second bid goes against the city’s purchasing policy however, Witt said. He corrected himself after saying in last week’s study session the city could give a local vendor a chance to submit a second bid.
“If we always give that second chance and the local vendor always has the opportunity, we might have a point where nobody from outside is going to submit a bid,” Witt said.
City manager Ron Marsh said later in the meeting he is against accepting second bids for local vendors as it sets a, “bad precedent.”
“There’s only one of those people who pays taxes in Abilene, and a substantial amount of taxes as well,” Kollhoff said in response to Marsh. “So I think if you only want to have vendors outside (of Abilene), a good way is to not do business with ones that are local.”
Before voting, Brandon Rein said he thinks accepting Holm’s second bid is acceptable this one time since the city initiated the second bid, but the commission should refrain from intentionally allowing the same situation and adhere to the policy in the future. Witt agreed with Rein.
he commission then voted on the issue and moved on with the meeting thereafter. The agenda item can be found on the city’s website.
