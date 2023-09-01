The Abilene City Commission held their study session after three public hearings and regular meeting Aug. 28. The commission continued their discussion about bids for solar panel installation and introduced items concerning Golden Belt Heights and city parks.
First on the session agenda, the commission discussed providing assistance through the Rural Housing Incentive District to the company developing of the Golden Belt Heights apartments
Charlie Bush of Golden Belt West Multifamily LLC said they are planning on building a 12-unit apartment building at NW 17th Street.
The commission pondered an amendment to the resolution establishing the city’s indoor and outdoor recreational areas as tobacco-free recreational areas. The Abilene Parks and Recreation Department and the city signed a pledge to obtain grant funds from Blue Cross/Blue Shield Pathways to a Healthier Community Grant. The $28,000 will go toward the completion of the Iron Horse Trail. The amendment would fill the requirements of the grant.
Then the commission discussed two resolutions, both involved with establishing the historic preservation and redevelopment of the structure at 109 NW Third Street, previously home to Steinhauser’s drug store. Rural Rental, which is owned by Commissioner John Kollhoff and his wife, currently own the building. The first resolution is supporting the application for a Kansas Housing Investor Tax Credits grant, and the second is the same support for a Moderate Income Housing grant. Kollhoff said their plan is to renovate the building to have a business location on the main floor and apartments above.
Revisiting the topic of solar panel installation, a committee of six city staff members evaluated the responses and communication with the solar panel companies. The city is considering proposals from SunSmart Technologies and Hutton Corporation
The solar project is to install solar panels to the Abilene Public Library, Abilene Senior Center and water well 14. Prices in the proposals do not include the necessary roof improvements, insurance increase and tax credits.
Dee Marshall, commissioner, said she is still not in favor of installing the solar panels. From her research, solar panels do not produce enough energy to justify their use and trash disposal of them is not environmentally friendly. As for her research into the two companies, she could not find anything negative about Hutton. As for SunSmart Technologies, she found several negative reviews about the company. She said, however, SunSmart’s base is in Cape Town, South Africa. Kollhoff said that fact was incorrect. The company is based in Kansas City, Missouri, and has been in business since 2012. Marshall replied the reviews she found are from the correct SunSmart.
“I am totally against this project,” Marshall said. “We cannot justify spending money when we cannot write a decent budget. It’s not fair to our constituents. We can’t just say this is a pet project of mine – it’s a golf course, it’s a ballpark, it’s solar – and say that’s OK, but we can’t fund a budget.”
Kollhoff compared installing the panels to an investment.
“I looked at solar panels for about 10 years; something like that. SunSmart is the first one that made sense financially,” Kollhoff said. “A guy drove his Porsche down from Kansas City and quoted a $100,000 system that would barely light a toaster, and then I got a proposal from SunSmart. It’s the green that matters, and financially it’s a good business plan for me, my businesses and my family, and I think it’s the same for the city frankly.”
Kollhoff said he personally uses SunSmart’s solar panels for four businesses. He also said he does not have any kind of agreement with SunSmart.
Kollhoff also said he is concerned that city staff did not present a subsequent proposal from SunSmart for installing fewer panels on the library. He said the proposal was sent to Marsh, who did not reply to their proposal. Marsh said the committee asked SunSmart for an unofficial cost to install half the number panels on the library from the original proposal.
Marsh said installing solar to well 14 may cause issues. Only one water well in the United States is powered by solar. The well is in Utah, and they are still tinkering on their system to work fully to their needs. How the energy is produced and feeds into the pump plus technical aspects may cause the pump to burnout.
“There’s a lot of positive momentum in it, not that it’s a negative,” Marsh said. “Part of the problem is, if you have an irrigation system, an irrigation well, you’re pumping 300 to 600 gallons per minute, and that’s a pretty continual rate, and it’s over a set period of time.”
Wendy Miller, commissioner, said she supports the discussion for the city to obtain solar panels. The city should first, however, focus on completing the 2024 budget.
Brandon Rein agreed with Miller’s statement about the budget being the priority. He also said he is not convinced solar will be beneficial, but he is willing to listen.
Marsh said he would get the paperwork for the debt financing and performance guarantee.
The commission will next discuss the item during their Sept. 25 meeting.
The Abilene City Commission’s next meeting is at 4 p.m. Sept. 11.
