The proposed 2023 pay plan came back under the scrutiny of the Abilene City Commission during the commission’s study session Oct. 17. While the majority of commission members have voiced their approval of the plan, Commissioner John Kollhoff continues to voice his disapproval. Specifically, he disapproves the total 9.18 percent cost of living adjustment and merit-based increase to the plan.

To begin the comments, Kollhoff said there are many areas the conversation could go, whether to methodology or numbers. As an example, he criticized the city staff’s usage of consumer price index. He said CPI is a short of CPIU, consumer price index urban, which does not take rural areas into account.

 

