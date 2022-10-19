The proposed 2023 pay plan came back under the scrutiny of the Abilene City Commission during the commission’s study session Oct. 17. While the majority of commission members have voiced their approval of the plan, Commissioner John Kollhoff continues to voice his disapproval. Specifically, he disapproves the total 9.18 percent cost of living adjustment and merit-based increase to the plan.
To begin the comments, Kollhoff said there are many areas the conversation could go, whether to methodology or numbers. As an example, he criticized the city staff’s usage of consumer price index. He said CPI is a short of CPIU, consumer price index urban, which does not take rural areas into account.
Overall, Kollhoff thinks the total 9.18 percent is too high. He suggested a 5 percent COLA and no merit increase.
Dee Marshall, mayor, then said, based on what she has seen from media coverage, the national average for inflation rate is currently at 8.2 percent. Based on her own experience, the economy will need at least two years to recover from high inflation. A 5 percent COLA increase is not enough, she said.
“It’s costing them more at the grocery stores, more at the gas station,” Marshall said to Kollhoff. “Interest is going up, so it’s going to cost them if they need to replace a car or something. You don’t want to take care of employees?”
“Dee, that is inappropriate,” Kollhoff replied.
Kollhoff said they could rearrange the pay scale in several ways. Those on the lower end of the scale probably need a 7 to 8 COLA increase, but those on the upper end probably do not need that high of an increase.
“We can go at this with a shotgun, which is the approach we have taken so far, or we can go at it with a razor. But what we’ve got in front of us is the shotgun,” Kollhoff said. “That’s the proposal that we’ve got to look at today.”
Continuing with his analogy, Kollhoff said his suggestion of 5 percent is also from a shotgun approach to be consistent with the city’s approach.
Marshall said she disagreed with Kollhoff because of the general increase of cost of living and the higher skill level the city staff employees have. Her concern is that the employees will leave for other cities, and the city will have a difficult time replacing them. The cost of training employees is also expensive.
She then referenced the city of Wamego, which is adjusting their pay plan for a 9.1 COLA increase.
Kollhoff said Abilene is not Wamego. He then asked Marshall if she compared Abilene’s salaries to Wamego’s. Marshall replied she compared their pay scales.
Commissioner Wendy Miller asked Kollhoff if his suggested 5 percent is to aid in decreasing the budget and avoid increasing property taxes.
Kollhoff said he believes a 5 percent increase is a, “reasonable approximation,” to adjust for the higher cost of living in Abilene.
Miller then asked Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, for the difference between a 5 percent and a 7.18 percent on city tax.
Rothchild said the difference is about $124,403, which equates to about 2 mils.
Kollhoff said that calculation is not taking into consideration the 2 percent merit-based increase, which most employees receive.
Marsh said the merit increase is also not included in the pay scale.
Trevor Witt, vice-mayor, then gave his thoughts. Based on his research of what COLA increases the city has made in the past, he said the current situation is an anomaly. In the past several years, the city has done between 1.5 and 1.75 percent COLA increases, but the CPI has never jumped up to 8.2 percent. He said he called several human resources managers in and outside of Kansas. Each manager told Witt the 1.5 percent COLA and 2 percent merit the city decided for 2021 was low. Witt said he was told 7.18 percent is a number closer to what the city should increase the COLA to. Witt said to keep in mind some of the managers are from private businesses or government entities.
Looking toward the future, Witt said he has high expectations for the creation of a new city comprehensive plan next year, and so he wants to ensure city staff retains its employees in general and so the comprehensive plan can become the best it can be. He is not 100 percent sure 7.18 percent is the correct percentage, however.
“My expectation of staff is that they are diligent, that they are excited to come to work, that they are here to serve the city. When those expectations are met, I have expectations of our city manager, then through the department heads, to address unsatisfactory behavior,” Witt said. “The main thing is addressing complacency. If there’s complacency, then that needs to be addressed. But if there’s not, if people are diligent at their jobs and they’re bettering the city, then we need to honor that by keeping up with wages.”
Marshall then said she feels the employees she has interacted with want to live and work in Abilene. At one point, the city was, “very, very far behind,” in wages and eventually quickly raised them. Now, the city is falling behind again from her perspective. In her experience, there are many ways to adjust wage. If the city offers too high of a COLA this year, they can decide to not implement a COLA in future years.
Kollhoff then said he studied the individual salaries of each city staff employee. City staff sent him position descriptions and their wages between 2021 and 2022. He said his research showed each employee was given a 10 percent raise to start off 2022. Marsh interjected, saying the only employee wages that received a 10 percent increase were those in the Abilene Police Department to stay at the same level as the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office’s wages. Marsh said Kollhoff must have looked at the information incorrectly, as all employee wages received a 3.5 percent increase, not 10 percent. Rothchild said he is not sure how Kollhoff is reaching his conclusion.
Rothchild then gave the COLA and merit-based increase since 2013. The city has given a merit increase since 2015, and the total increase for city wages has been 3 percent or over since the merit introduction.
Commissioner Brandon Rein then made comments. He said he initially thought the 9.18 percent increase was high as well. The increase does make a larger difference in retaining employees that are lower on the pay scale, and he is scared of losing employees based on stories he has heard. Overall, he approves the increase, and agrees the city can just not give a COLA increase in the future if the city finds they over corrected.
“If you’re going to skimp on any area of the budget, I don’t think employees are where you do it, is my big thing,” Rein said.
Kollhoff said he prefers the city be more precise by adjusting the increase for each level of the pay scale instead of an increase across the entire scale. Marshall said she has seen other government’s implement a more precise approach to COLA. Some of their employees became disgruntled and some left when their wages were not raised, but others were, for years.
The item will be placed on the agenda for the Oct. 24 regular meeting. Marsh and Rothchild said they will review the information they gave to Kollhoff regarding employee wages between 2021 and 2022.
