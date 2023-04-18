Grinter presents OCCK Abilene transportation 2022 statistics

Trell Grinter, transportation director for OCCK, Inc., presents to the Abilene City Commission 2022 statistics from the general public transportation program in Abilene and asked for funds for 2024.

The Abilene City Commission heard two comments and considered other items during their study session yesterday. 

The commission heard an update from Mennonite Housing about the progress of their proposed housing project. Byron Adrian, president of Mennonite Housing, presented market study information to the commission. In summary, the study shows the general market shows signs that housing for older individuals is needed and confirms the need for such housing in Abilene. The project is for 32 units east of Holm Automotive and on the south side of 21st Street for people over the age of 55. Ron Marsh, city manager, said the letter of confirmation to help  Mennonite Housing secure tax credits from the state will be on the agenda in the next regular meeting.

 

