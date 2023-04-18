The Abilene City Commission heard two comments and considered other items during their study session yesterday.
The commission heard an update from Mennonite Housing about the progress of their proposed housing project. Byron Adrian, president of Mennonite Housing, presented market study information to the commission. In summary, the study shows the general market shows signs that housing for older individuals is needed and confirms the need for such housing in Abilene. The project is for 32 units east of Holm Automotive and on the south side of 21st Street for people over the age of 55. Ron Marsh, city manager, said the letter of confirmation to help Mennonite Housing secure tax credits from the state will be on the agenda in the next regular meeting.
Trell Grinter, transportation director for OCCK, Inc., gave a report on the nonprofit’s transportation program in Abilene and requested $73,890 for their 2024 budget.
The commission considered Amanda Cormack for reappointment to the Abilene Library Board. Her term would be four years expiring in 2027.
The commission then reconsidered the purchase of a truck for flood control. After the commission approved Holm Automotive’s bid for a truck Jan. 24 2022, Holm told the city in January 2023 they could not uphold the bid, according to the agenda document. The city rebid the truck, and staff recommended the bid from Holm for an amount not to exceed $53,500.
The commission then considered bids for a truck for the water distribution department. The only bid the city received was from Holm Automotive for $48,800.
At the end of the meeting, Marsh said Public Works Department employees became certified for several skills at the Kansas Rural Water Association Annual Conference last week.
“Those are not certifications that come easily, and it requires a lot of work at home, a lot of self-study, a lot of self-prep for these tasks and to pass these certifications,” Marsh said. “For those that wonder what all public works people do outside of work, they do a lot of their own study and that kind of stuff. It goes to show the dedication of some of our employees to do this because those are critical certifications we have to have in order to run both of our plants.”
The study session was also the session before the new meeting schedule begins May 1. Study sessions will occur 15 minutes after regular meetings, and regular meetings will be on the second and fourth Monday each month.
The Abilene City Commission will meet next for a regular meeting at 4 p.m. April 24.
