Trevor Witt speaks his opinion on Sports Complex Task Force survey

City Mayor Trevor Witt, center, speaks his opinion on the Sports Complex Task Force proposed survey as Brandon Rein, right, and Task Force Chair Andrea Taylor, left, listen.

 Ed Boice

The Abilene City Commission met yesterday for a study session. Among nine discussion items, the commission and city staff talked about city-sanctioned committee issues and heard a couple presentations. 

Several people were considered for the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee. Trevor Witt, representing the city of Abilene; Greg Brown, representing USD 435; Cassy Wilson, representing businesses; Kent Campbell, representing the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation; Matt Mead, representing the Abilene Planning Committee; Kellee Timbrook, representing the Recreation Commission; Grant Waite, representing youth in Abilene; and Nicole Hall, representing the community in general.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.