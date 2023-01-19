The Abilene City Commission met at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 for an hour-long study session with four items on the agenda. The commission spent most of the meeting discussing fee schedule changes.
First, the commission considered the appointment of Jill Goldsmith to the Abilene Public Library Board. Goldsmith would fill the unexpired term of Jenna Delay, which ends April 30, 2026. John Kollhoff, city commissioner, said he will vote no for Goldsmith’s appointment, or the appointment of anyone, if they do not have the goal of decreasing the library’s annual budget.
Next, the commission considered an ordinance to approve St. Andrew’s alley vacation request. The parcel of land is the last St. Andrew’s needs to acquire before they start an expansion project. According to the agenda document, the alley vacation and all surrounding lots St. Andrew’s owns will join into one before construction for the project begins. The Public Works Department has requested an agreement to retain utility easement in the alley.
Next, the commission considered proposals from companies for a comprehensive plan and parks master plan. Ron Marsh, city manager, said the city submitted to seven companies, and three returned proposals. City staff recommend Foster Design Associates for the project, which the Planning Commission had approved on a 5-0 vote during their Jan. 4 meeting.
The city budgeted $75,000 for the creation of the comprehensive and parks master plans. Foster Design Associates submitted a budget range from $61,675 to $73,825; $39,800 to $46,700 for the comprehensive plan, $20,000 to $25,250 for a parks master plan, and $1,875 for reproduction of documents. Multistudio submitted a budget plan for $75,000. Olsson submitted a budget for $198,074.
Marsh said Olsson’s proposal was a significantly higher price because the scope of their proposal seemed to be intended for a city with a population closer to the size of Manhattan. It also included more community engagement than necessary for a city the size of Abilene.
Members for the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee will be finalized in the near future, according to the agenda document.
Lastly, the commission considered a fee schedule changes resolution. Some fees were increased, others were not changed but just added to or removed from the schedule, such as many storm drain fees being removed for further city staff scrutiny. The commission and city staff spent the majority of the meeting discussing the reasons and details for the changes.
After the agenda items, Marsh said that the Sister City Board is planning on visiting Japan, and one of the commissioners may travel with the board.
The Abilene City Commission will next meet for a regular meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 23.
