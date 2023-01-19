The Abilene City Commission met at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 for an hour-long study session with four items on the agenda. The commission spent most of the meeting discussing fee schedule changes.  

First, the commission considered the appointment of Jill Goldsmith to the Abilene Public Library Board. Goldsmith would fill the unexpired term of Jenna Delay, which ends April 30, 2026. John Kollhoff, city commissioner, said he will vote no for Goldsmith’s appointment, or the appointment of anyone, if they do not have the goal of decreasing the library’s annual budget.  

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.