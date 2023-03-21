The Abilene City Commission met yesterday for a study session to discuss three agenda items and hear a presentation.
The commission considered a development approval application for a conditional use permit request from Holt Motors. Ron Marsh, city manager, said Holt Motors, 321 N. Spruce St, is expanding their business to 201 Texas St. The Planning Commission approved the application after a public hearing March 7. No public objections have been voiced.
The commission then listened to a presentation about senior citizen housing. Byron Adrian, president of Mennonite Housing, a nonprofit organization from Wichita, wants to build 32 tax-credit properties east of Holm Automotive and on the south side of 21st Street. Each unit would include two bedrooms, one garage, safe room and a clubhouse. Potential buyers would need to be over the age of 55 and meet certain income requirements.
“Everything Mennonite Housing has been involved with over the last 30 years or so we’ve been doing this type of work is to meet the need for affordable housing,” Adrian said.
Adrian requested two actions from city staff. First was a zoning letter showing the city’s likeness to rezone the property from commercial to multi-family housing so the organization can apply to the state for tax credit for these properties. Second was for financial participation, such as fee waivers.
Trevor Witt, city mayor, and John Kollhoff, city commissioner, voiced their support for the project and willingness to provide what was needed. Witt said the housing from Mennonite’s previous projects looked, “great,” and would be beneficial for the city. Kollhoff echoed Witt’s comments.
Marsh then gave a presentation for a new city meeting schedule. He suggested the commission switch to reducing the number of monthly meetings to the second and fourth week for both regular meetings and study sessions. What the specifics would be and when the study session would happen, he let the commission discuss what would be best.
“I would like to streamline our meetings,” Marsh said. “I’ve been thinking about this for a while, in fact since I’ve got here. I’ve toyed with the idea over a year plus and would like to present an idea that I think would be a little more efficient not only for just city staff but commissioners.”
Marsh said a common misconception is that items are required to be in a study session before a regular meeting, which is not true and rarely happens.
After discussion, the commissioners and staff unofficially agreed on meeting only twice a month on the second and fourth Monday and holding a study session after the regular meeting. The regular meeting would still start at 4 p.m., with a study session 10 minutes after the meeting. Marsh said staff will present an ordinance to change city code concerning the meeting schedule sometime in April.
In his city manager report, Marsh said the bids for the NW 14th Street project will open at 2 p.m. today, March 21, and the commission may need to vote on a request for bid at the next meeting, which is scheduled for 4 p.m., March 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.