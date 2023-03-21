Mennonite Housing president presents organization’s senior housing project

Byron Adrian, Mennonite Housing president, presents his organization’s plan to build senior citizen housing east of Holt Automotive and south of 21st Street.

 Ed Boice

The Abilene City Commission met yesterday for a study session to discuss three agenda items and hear a presentation.

The commission considered a development approval application for a conditional use permit request from Holt Motors. Ron Marsh, city manager, said Holt Motors, 321 N. Spruce St, is expanding their business to 201 Texas St. The Planning Commission approved the application after a public hearing March 7. No public objections have been voiced. 

 

