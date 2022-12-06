The Abilene City Commission met for the first time this month. For their study session, the commission and city staff discussed seven agenda items.
The first item of the session was about the resolution for a notice of a public hearing. Legacy Kansas submitted a Community Improvement District petition to the city. Th city will then vote on a resolution to establish a public hearing for the CID. The hearing will be on the advisability of creating the CID on the property the Brookville Hotel is on, and the city’s intent to levy the 2% sales tax within that district, according to the agenda document. The date for the proposed hearing would be Dec. 27 at 4 p.m.
“CID’s are an effective tool for new businesses. It lest them recoup some money, and, the district they are in, most of the 2 percent is paid by tourists, so it’s a win-win,” said Mayor Dee Marshall.
The next resolution discussed was to amend the city’s employee policies and guidelines. Ron Marsh, city manager, said City Clerk Shayla Mohr and he reviewed the employee handbook. The changes would go into effect Jan.1, 2023 if the resolution is passed. All the changes can be viewed in the agenda document.
The city commission then considered approving the waiver for the generally accounting principles. Any municipality may waive the statutory GAAP requirement. The city waivers teh GAPP annual, said Marsh.
The city commission then considered the approval of the 2023 Cereal Malt Beverage License renewals. The agenda contains 15 businesses that are renewing their licenses. The agenda reads that Dollar General Store and Family Dollar Store have not submitted their renewal paperwork.
The commission then considered the proposed candidates for the Sports Complex Committee. The following people are nominated: Andrea Taylor, Angie Evans (Recreation Commission representative) Ron Preston, Veronica Murray (US 435 School Board representative), Randy Gassman, Doug Smart (Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation representative), Tony Geiger, Michelle Stephens and Kellee Timbrook (city of Abilene representative). The commission will vote in the individuals during the next commission meeting next week. All the nominated people are already on the informal committee before the city made it official.
The commission then discussed holding a special election to pose the street maintenance sales tax ballot question to the public again.
Lastly, the commission discussed the submitted subordination documentation from the Holiday Inn Express. Marsh said the inn’s owners applied for a small business association loan to pay for the rest of the new suite building’s construction.
Aaron Martin, city attorney, said the city commission issued industrial revenue bonds earlier this year for the inn’s new building. The city is only a conduit and not financially responsible for the bonds. For the documentation in question, the inn is requesting the city be subordinate, “all and any interest,” the city has to the new lender, Martin said, due to the city being a conduit for the bonds for the inn. He said this type of request is not uncommon. Martin said he has no issue with the city expediting the documentation. After being asked by City Vice-mayor Trevor Witt, Martin said the Bond Council has reviewed the documents.
“From a city perspective, we don’t have any interest in the property necessarily, so this is kind of just a technicality. From a banking perspective, it makes bankers feel better,” said Brandon Rein, city commissioner.
The next Abilene City Commission meeting will be Dec. 12 at 4 p.m.
