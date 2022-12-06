The Abilene City Commission met for the first time this month. For their study session, the commission and city staff discussed seven agenda items.  

The first item of the session was about the resolution for a notice of a public hearing. Legacy Kansas submitted a Community Improvement District petition to the city. Th city will then vote on a resolution to establish a public hearing for the CID. The hearing will be on the advisability of creating the CID on the property the Brookville Hotel is on, and the city’s intent to levy the 2% sales tax within that district, according to the agenda document. The date for the proposed hearing would be Dec. 27 at 4 p.m.

 

