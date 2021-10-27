For the 2021 fall election, Abilene City Commission sees three seats open with Incumbent Chris Ostermann and Incumbent Trevor Witt rerunning for their seats. Timothy Shafer will leave the commission after this election. With election day on November 2, candidates shared their perspectives with voters. John Kolhoff is also running for a seat on the commission, but has not yet submitted his responses to the Reflector-Chronicle’s questions.
Background with the City of Abilene:
Wendy Miller: “I was born and raised in the area,” Miller said. “I lived in Kansas my entire life. The only time I haven’t lived in or around Abilene is when my job took me away.”
Trevor Witt: “So, I grew up in Abilene,” Witt said. “I lived all 18 years growing up in Abilene and then just went to school and then moved back in 2016. I started on the commission, I filled a vacancy. I think it was late 2018, so I served 2019 and all of 2021. So that was a vacant four year term that I was appointed to fill.”
Chris Ostermann: “I was on the planning commission for several years,” Ostermann said. “Also the economic group when they had one, at one time, but that’s no longer so I was on that too. My last four years as a city commissioner.”
What pushed you to run?
Wendy Miller: “I would like to give back to my community,” Miller said. “I feel the community has given me so much that it is now my turn to use my skills and abilities that I’ve attained over the last 17 years working for the government to give back. So I also want to show my children that giving back to the community is important for us to grow and succeed.”
Trevor Witt: “So these past three years, I’ve learned a lot of how the government structure works, operations of the city,” Witt said. “I mean serving on the city commission gives me a chance to have dedicated time to pay attention to what the city does and how it does things. I finally feel like I’ve got a good grasp of how things work. I’m always learning. But now, I’m to the point where I feel like I can actually make some suggestions to the rest of the commission when it comes to policy direction for the city. I actually kind of know how we can accomplish some things.”
Chris Ostermann: “One of the most sticking point for me is that we need to have viable candidates that actually work in the community,” Ostermann said. “Not just live in the community, but work in the community to be able to be part of the networking, to see what the troubles are, what the situations are and how to improve.”
How do you feel being in the public eye? And dealing with public comments?
Wendy Miller: “So I think open communications is key when you’re dealing with people with varied or different opinions,” Miller said. “In my job with the federal government, I deal with that on a daily basis, where you have to be firm and direct in what you say and not engage in that back and forth. You really want to be specific.”
Trevor Witt: “I feel like I’ve got a good personality for it. I really think that’s also why I’m in this role is to grow and improve myself, because I’m really a non-confrontational person, I really don’t like conflict. City commission really has gotten me out on how to deal with conflict and an appropriate way to listen to hear people out, but also to not try and solve problems the right way, to really think through what they’re wanting. Are they actually wanting to solve a problem? Or are they just frustrated? That’s where in this role, I feel like I’ve gotten better. I look forward to getting into a conflict, it’ll make me better. I see those as opportunities to improve myself.”
Chris Ostermann: “I understand the public’s frustration,” Ostermann said. “But it needs to be on the right platform. It needs to be in an environment that is conducive to getting an answer. So if one person comes in, like for example, what happened a couple weeks ago and targeted just once at a commissioner that needs to be controlled by the mayor. That allows even the person to come up and ask the questions, but if it gets out of hand, we need to have that control.”
Future topics
Wendy Miller: “In preparation for putting my name on the ballot, I went down and I talked to some business owners,” Miller said. “Business owners have shared with me, they don’t feel that the commissioners are engaged with the local business owners. So my goal or plan if I’m elected in that position is to really have that engagement with the elected officials and the business owners. To have that visibility, then to make sure that they know that there are programs and incentives that the commission recognizes and puts that’s available so that business can benefit and know that the commissioners are working as a team to make the town better.”
Trevor Witt: “The big one, it’s tied to the policy direction side of things, is really updating Abilene’s comprehensive plan,” Witt said. “When it comes to having a full thing laid out, like okay this is where we want to go, these are the roads that we’re wanting to work on, here’s some quality of life things, projects that we want to see forward and here is what we want to see when it comes to an industrial area of attracting business. Really ironing out those things and a comprehensive plan is something that we really need to do because I think the last one was done in like 2006. So it really needs to be updated.”
Chris Ostermann: “Well, there’s two things,” Ostermann said. “One is housing and there’s a program called the rural housing initiative that we’re applying for and that is for the highlands and downtown business district. We need to be progressive in our housing and not just say we need it, we need to be proactive and actually do something about it. The second item was the comprehensive plan. Our latest comprehensive plan is from 2006 and that’s a guide to help us become to be progressive and rest recognize our historic attributes. Without a new comprehensive plan, we can’t be positive about doing things for the downtown or recognize what issues that the city of Abilene needs to address to become a better city.”
Statement for voters
Wendy Miller: “I’m going to be an independent voice,” Miller said. “I have no agenda. I have no self serving motive. I simply want to give back to my community.”
Trevor Witt: “I think other than it’s really important to vote,” Witt said. “I guess living out my own convictions is that local elections matter a whole lot more than national elections. Because you as a voter have a lot more say, a lot more control and have a lot more potential to change your local environment, then what you do at the national level a little bit more in the state. But like real local elections, that’s where you can really change things and that’s where folks really should take responsibility…I guess I said this when I was employed into this role, is that I have real skin in the game because I plan on living in Abilene my whole life. So whether I make good decisions or bad decisions, I’m going to have to live with them. So I’ve got a really good incentive to make thoughtful, good decisions in this role.”
Chris Ostermann: “Be proactive on your voting, make sure that you select that candidate that will be responsible enough to be active in the community and work in the community and be part of the solution,” Ostermann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.