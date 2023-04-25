The Abilene City Commission met yesterday for a regular meeting, voting on several items and discussing others.
Trevor Witt, city mayor, gave two proclamations. The first was for Arbor Day April 28. The second was for National Library Week.
Alex James, Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo Committee member, then requested the commission approve an alcohol permit for bourbon to be sold during the rodeo. The committee wants to bring Mark Nutsch to Abilene to present his event Whiskey and War Stories. Nutsch is a veteran known for his book “Swords of Lightning” and the movie “Legion of Brothers” made about him. As part of the event, Nutsch wants to sell drinks of his bourbon brand, Horse Soldier Bourbon, during the rodeo. Money from the sales will be given to community organizations, James said.
“If this was a Jack Daniels, a Crown Royal, we wouldn't be having this conversation at all,” James said. “This is his bourbon only, just Horse Soldier (Bourbon), to really honor him and his commitment to the country.”
Witt voiced his support of the event and his willingness to approve the permit.
“I have heard Mark speak. He’s fantastic. Bourbon’s OK too,” said Dee Marshall, city commissioner.
The commission approved the letter to Kansas Housing Resources Corporation on behalf of Mennonite Housing. The letter is for Mennonite’s application for tax credits for a housing project for older individuals in Abilene. The letter does not bind the city to any action. The housing project will be called Abilene Court.
The commission also approved a resolution authorizing the waiving of up to $20,000 in fees for the Mennonite Housing housing project. Ron Marsh, city manager, said the commission will need to approve the resolution for Mennonite’s application for tax credits.
As a discussion item, the commission spoke about changes city staff proposed to Abilene’s boundaries. After the approval of a new boundary resolution in September 2022, Marsh and city staff found areas that need to be added to the resolution, such as recent additions to the Abilene Municipal Airport, 2100 Avenue and the landfill. The boundary lines in the current resolution do not need changing.
“Unfortunately, Abilene is not square. When you use a river as a boundary line, it tends to move a little bit,” Marsh said. “Sometimes it’s tough to track all that down.”
Other business
In the consent agenda, the commission approved the reappointment of Amanda Cormack to the Abilene Public Library board for a four-year term ending April 2027. The consent agenda was approved in a 4-1 vote with City Commissioner John Kollhoff voting no.
The commission also approved the appointment of James Gartland to the Abilene Library board. He will serve a four-year term until April 2027.
The commission approved two bids from Holm Automotive. The first is for a truck for Public Works Department’s flood control, costing the city an amount not exceeding $53,500. The second is a truck for public works’ water distribution, for an amount not to exceed $48,400.
City manager report
Marsh said a preconstruction meeting for the NW 14th Street project will be May 1. The meeting should establish the phases, timeline and start date.
April 29 is the Eisenhower Marathon. Marsh said there will be a lot of traffic that day during the marathon.
City department budget meetings begin May 1.
The grand opening for the saloon The Dizzy Donkey will be at 11 a.m. May 1.
The Abilene City Commission’s meeting schedule will change May 1. They will next meet for a regular meeting at 4 p.m. May 8, followed by a study session.
