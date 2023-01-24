Week of Jan. 29, 2023, is Catholic Schools Week

The week of Jan. 29 is Catholic Schools Week. In the picture is the Abilene City Commission, sitting, and children grades pre-school through 5th grade a part of St. Andrews Elementary School’s afterschool program with their teachers.

 Ed Boice

For the last meeting of the month, the Abilene City Commission met for a regular meeting yesterday. The commission discussed four agenda items, including approving fee schedule changes city staff recommended. 

To begin the meeting, Mayor Trevor Witt declared the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 3 as Catholic Schools Week. 

 

