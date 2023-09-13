The Abilene City Commission met Sept. 11 for a regular meeting. Among their items, they approved the 2024 budget with more adjustments and tax credits for a building Commissioner John Kollhoff owns.
To start the meeting, Mayor Trevor Witt gave a proclamation for the week of Sept. 17-23 as constitution week to commemorate the anniversary of the Constitution of the United States.
“Whereas, Sept. 17, 2023, marks the two hundred and thirty-sixth anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention,” Witt said. “Whereas, it is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary and to the patriotic celebrations which will commemorate the occasion.”
Regular Meeting
After an initial failed motion, the commission approved the 2024 budget with a few changes.
To start the item discussion, Kollhoff proposed several changes, mostly decreases, to the proposed budget. After discussion with the other commissioners and staff, the number of his proposed changes decreased to the following
— From $40,000 to $80,000 to street repairs
— From $30,000 to $25,000 for prisoner care
— From $324,000 to $300,000 in the equipment reserve
— From $40,000 to $20,000 to chemicals
— From $300,000 to $220,000 to levy and channel repairs
After Kollhoff made a motion to approve the budget with the aforementioned changes, none of the other commissioners seconded the motion. After city commissioners Wendy Miller and Dee Marshall moved to approve the proposed budget as is, Brandon Rein, city commissioner, then amended the motion to approve the budget with the following changes:
— From $6,000 to $3,000 to the Tree Board’s fund
— From $40,000 to $30,000 to chemicals
— From $30,000 to $25,000 for prisoner care
Rein also proposed the total of the cuts he proposed, $18,000, be moved to street repairs. The commission approved the motion with amendments, with Kollhoff voting no.
“If we’re only going to spend $6 million, it seems like then we could cut a million dollars out of our budget,” Kollhoff said.
The commission then approved two resolutions of support for tax credits for the building Kollhoff owns at 109 NW Third St. Kollhoff plans on redeveloping the building for a business in the ground floor and apartments above. He will keep the historic look of the building as a requirement for the credits. The credits are the Kansas Housing Investor Tax credits and Moderate Income Housing grants.
The commission then approved the resolution establishing the city’s indoor and outdoor recreational areas as tobacco-free recreational areas. The Abilene Parks and Recreation Department and the city signed a pledge to obtain grant funds from Blue Cross/Blue Shield Pathways to a Healthier Community Grant. The $28,000 will go toward the completion of the Iron Horse Trail.
The commission then approved an amendment to the city’s agreement with Heartland Housing. The amendment waives the 15% of property tax Heartland would receive through the Rural Housing Incentive District from the revenue from the Golden Belt Heights West apartment building. Staff will also inquire with Heartland whether they would be interested in lowering their 15% revenue to 5% at the request of Kollhoff.
The commission then approved submitting a letter of support for a joint application with Dickinson County seeking a Kansas Department of Transportation cost-share program grant. The county approved the same motion in their previous meeting.
The project is to remake the current intersection of N Van Buren Street and 14th Street into a right-angle four-way stop.
City manager report
The next comprehensive plan community meeting will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Abilene Public Library.
Five new electrical connection pedestals, meant for commercial use such as food trucks, were installed along the north side of Little Ike Park.
Brad Anderson, currently with KDOT, will be the new Public Works director. He will start in December.
Work on the Abilene Community Center roof has been completed.
Land Bank
The commission in a Land Bank Board of Trustees meeting tabled Golden Belt Heights Multifamily LLC’s purchase of lot one, block three in Golden Belt Heights west to alter the purchase agreement further.
Study session
The commission then discussed the 2024 pay plan resolution. The 2024 budget has a 3% cost of living adjustment increase in it.
The commission then heard about the agreement between the Community Foundation of Dickinson County and the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau to remodel the CVB’s building for the foundation to move into. The foundation is willing to pay up to $150,000 for the remodeling, said Elizabeth Weese, executive director of the foundation. Marshall, Rein and Witt voiced their support of the agreement.
The commission revisited the topic of rezoning the 4.5 acre area east of Holm Automotive at 205 N. Buckeye Ave. Rezoning would allow Mennonite Housing to build their project of a 32- unit housing community for people ages 55 and older. The Planning Commission held a public hearing Sept. 5, in which the public generally supported the rezoning and project, said Community Development Coordinator Kari Zook.
The Planning Commission unanimously voted yes to recommend the approval. The tree line along the boundary of the property behind the proposed buildings was discussed regarding whether the city or the business would be responsible in taking care of the trees. The Mennonite Housing and the city agreed verbally Mennonite would take the responsibility to maintain the tree line and grass.
The Abilene City Commission will next meet at 4 p.m. Sept. 25.
