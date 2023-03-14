The Abilene City Commission approved a feasibility study for the proposed sports complex at its regular meeting on Monday.
Before discussing agenda items, the commission recognized Abilene Police Department K-9 Officer Chuck Huen. Kansas Narcotics Officers Association named Huen as K-9 Officer of 2022.
“My nomination of Officer Huen is not based on the number of illegal narcotics recovered, not the assets seized, but rather the impact he has on the community he serves,” said APD Assistant Chief Jason Wilkins.
The commission approved the proposal from Wichita State University for the Sports Complex Feasibility Study and Economic Impact Study on a 4-1 vote. The cost will not exceed $30,000. $20,000 will be spent from the commissioners’ special projects fund and $10,00 from the Recreation Commission’s special projects fund. John Kollhoff, city commissioner, voted no because he said he did not want to spend money from the commissioners’ special projects fund based on his belief that the fund should not exist.
The commission approved the survey of the Abilene Municipal Airport runway in a 4-0 vote. Kollhoff abstained from voting, as his belief is the item should have first been considered in a study session before a vote was made, he said.
Ron Marsh, city manager, said the Federal Aviation Administration Planning staff discovered a safety flaw recently. A railcar on the railroad track could penetrate a safety-critical surface on the airport’s runway approach. To fix the flaw, the FAA needs an up-to-date airports geographic information systems survey of the runaway. The FAA used survey data from 2011, as the city’s master plan did not include a new survey. The survey will be a specialized aerial photo of 40 square miles to determine the heights of every object in the area.
Marsh said quick action is needed because the city has to negotiate an agreement with the FAA by March 31 to use FAA funds. Marsh said the issue was brought to city staff’s attention March 7, which is why it was not included in the March 6 study session.
The survey will cost the city about $95,000, but the FAA will reimburse them after an agreement is reached. Olsson Engineering of Lincoln, Nebraska, will perform the survey.
As a discussion item, the city commission approved the release of a request for proposals for city banking services. The city approved the proposal to seek better interest rates for their depository bank accounts.
The commission approved the Abilene Fire Department’s participation in the Kansas Search and Rescue Response System program.
In Marsh’s city manager report, he said the city’s application for tax credits through the state’s historical society has been approved. The credits, worth about $492,000, are for the APD’s office remodeling project. Shayla Moore, city clerk, was notified she has met all the requirements for her certified municipal clerk designation. She will officially get her designation later sometime in the fall this year.
The Abilene City Commission will next meet at 4 p.m. March 20.
