The Abilene City Commission dealt with two agenda items in their regular meeting yesterday afternoon. The two agenda items were the ordinance amending city code on open public records and the 2023 city pay plan.
To start the meeting, the commission approved an ordinance to amend city code on open public records. The adopted ordinance is an altered version of the sample ordinance created by the League of Kansas Municipalities. Fees remain the same. The changes in the adopted ordinance include designating the city clerk as a freedom of information officer and appointing the positions of official records custodians to city clerk, finance director, chief of police, fire chief and municipal court clerk.
The commission then approved the 2023 city pay plan in a 4-1 vote. City staff chose to give a 7.18 percent cost of living adjustment to staff wages based on the Consumer Price Index for the midwest region, according to the agenda document. The 7.18 percent COLA is in the 2023 city budget, which was approved during the Aug. 22 regular meeting.
Before the approval, John Kollhoff, city commissioner, gave a short presentation. He started by handing out physical copies of statistics him and a business associate gathered. The statistics were of the COLA cities similar in size to Abilene and surrounding communities. Kollhoff commented that he found few cities that are a similar size to Abilene. He also said his statement about city staff receiving a 10 percent wage increase during the Oct. 17 study session was incorrect. Only employees of the Abilene Fire Department and Abilene Police Department received a 10 percent increase. Those employees do represent a significant number of city employees though, Kollhoff said. He then suggested the commission table the item until the next meeting due to his own statistic research being incomplete and because he was not able to receive records from city staff before the current meeting.
“Obviously, we want everyone to be cared for on the city side, but the fact of the matter is, every dollar that goes into a city employee’s pocket has to be earned by someone who owns a home or commercial property in Abilene,” Kollhoff said.
Kollhoff suggested, as he has in previous meetings, that a 5 percent COLA is a fair increase, based on his own opinion and the statistics he provided.
“Everything we do potential hurts taxpayers, whether it’s raise wages, ballfields, whatever,” said Dee Marshall, city mayor. “It all has an effect.”
The commission then rejected a motion to table the pay plan item to the next meeting in a 3-2 vote. Marshall and City Commissioners Wendy Miller and Brandon Rein voted no.
Trevor Witt, city vice-mayor, then made comments. Witt stated his previous comments that he supports an increase, but is not sure if 7.18 percent is the correct percentage. He also restated the city is living in an anomaly of a time period in the past two years. Some of the comments and messages he has received communicate concerns about the long-term implications of such a high COLA. He will be, “very hesitant,” to vote to raise wages in the next couple of years. He said he would like to see the rest of the information Kollhoff has and said he will gather.
The commission then voted 4-1 to approve the pay plan. Kollhoff voted no.
Ron Marsh, city manager, then gave a city manager report. Public Works Department received the operation permit for well 23 from Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The department will be conducting test runs on the well’s systems later this week. The city has receive the preliminary audit from auditors, and staff present the audit to the commission in November. Work on the Abilene Senior Center floor has begun.
The Abilene City Commission will not be holding a city meeting Oct. 31. Their next meeting will be a study session Nov. 7 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.