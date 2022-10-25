The Abilene City Commission dealt with two agenda items in their regular meeting yesterday afternoon. The two agenda items were the ordinance amending city code on open public records and the 2023 city pay plan.

To start the meeting, the commission approved an ordinance to amend city code on open public records. The adopted ordinance is an altered version of the sample ordinance created by the League of Kansas Municipalities. Fees remain the same. The changes in the adopted ordinance include designating the city clerk as a freedom of information officer and appointing the positions of official records custodians to city clerk, finance director, chief of police, fire chief and municipal court clerk.

 

