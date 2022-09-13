The Abilene City Commission met yesterday for their first regular meeting of the month. Ron Marsh, city manager, was not present at the meeting.
To start the meeting, the commission approved to add a resolution to adjust the pay increase to city staff wages in the 2023 city budget in a 3-2 vote. Dee Marshall, city mayor, and Wendy Miller, commissioner, voted no. John Kollhoff, city commissioner, brought the topic forward, as the commission voted during the Aug. 22 city meeting for the resolution to be on the next city meeting agenda.
Kollhoff then addressed the commission on the public podium. He spoke about his, “disappointment,” of the city budget and the process up to approving it. Despite hearing a couple of people voice their opinions to not raise taxes and no one agreeing the raise taxes, the commission passed a budget to raise taxes, Kollhoff said.
“When I have discussed with people in the community about issues affecting them, I frequently hear, ‘I know that my voice doesn’t matter,’ or ‘I haven’t said anything because I know it won’t make a difference.’ … I feel like our process thus far serves to give credence to the sentiments that our voice doesn’t matter with the way we currently conduct business in the city,” Kollhoff said.
Marshall then made a proclamation for Constitution Week, with the Abilene’s chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution accepting the proclamation. Sept 17 marks the 235 anniversary of the framing of the United States Constitution.
“Whereas, it is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary, and to the patriotic celebrations which will commemorate it,” Marshall said.
The commission then approved city commissioner’s Brandon Rein and Trevor Witt as the primary votes and Ron Marsh, city manager, as an alternate vote representing Abilene at the League of Kansas Municipalities’ Annual Meeting and Convention of Voting Delegates. After questioned by Rein, Aaron Martin, city attorney, said Rein and Witt voting on this issue has historically not been seen as a conflict of interest.
Next, the commission approved the prisoner transportation agreement between the Abilene Police Department and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. The agreement is for the sheriff’s office to transport people arrested by an outside agency for a warrant issued by the Abilene Municipal Court. The municipal court determined the process is, “extraditable,” and negatively impacts the police’s responsiveness to calls, according to the agenda document. The Abilene Police Department will pay the sheriff’s office a mileage reimbursement at 62.5 center per mile and a staff compensation rate of $42.64 per hour. The agreement is effective until Aug. 31, 2023.
Miller asked Anna Hatter, chief of the Abilene Police Department, how many prisoners the department transports. Hatter said the department cannot predict how many transports they will have each year. For example, the department transported 48 prisoners, and this year they transported 15 so far.
Typically with two officers on duty, one officer will transport prisoners while the other remains on duty, Hatter said. The sheriff’s office also has a vehicle specially designed and outfitted to transport prisoners. Rein said the specialized vehicle will especially be useful for violent prisoners.
Kollhoff said he has concerns about the impact on budget the agreement will have. In response, Hatter said the department would already be paying for the gas and time of the transportation and also take away the chance of liability from the department. Kollhoff then asked if the city could recoup the cost of paying the sheriff’s office to transport a prisoner to the city court. Hater said she was not sure. Martin said, while he was not certain how possible it is, the city could speak with the city prosecutor to consider the cost of transportation in requesting fines and costs when cases are adjudicated. Hatter followed Martin in saying the department could determine a specific fine based on the costs at the end of the agreement’s time. Kollhoff said he supported the department speaking with the city prosecutor about recouping costs.
The commission then approved the amendment to the master agreement with Olsson, Inc. for the NW 14th Street Improvement project. Witt asked Lon Schrader, director of the Public Works Department, when the project will go out to bid. Correcting his original answer at the end of the meeting, Schrader said, while he originally said in October of this year, the project will not likely go out in October, and Schrader is waiting to hear from Olsson before finalizing when the project will be ready for bids.
The commission then tabled the resolution to adjust the pay increase to city staff wages in the 2023 city budget to be discussed during the Oct. 17 study session and the Oct. 24 city meeting. The commission decided to table due to Marsh not being present at the meeting.
Rothchild then read off Marsh’s notes for city manager report. The remodeling of the second floor of City Hall is almost complete, as the remaining electrical work is estimated to be finished by the end of this week. The Police Department will move into that space either next week or late this week. Public Works will receive their new sewer vacuum truck in the first week of October. Well 23 has passed the radiological testing. The city is now waiting for the chief engineer of Kansas Department of Health and Environment to sign off on the project. A town hall meeting to discuss recreation project opportunities is scheduled for Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.
The Abilene City Commission will not be meeting for a study session next week. Their next meeting will be a regular meeting Sept. 26 at 4 p.m.
