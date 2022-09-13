City

Mayor Dee Marshall reads the Constitution Week proclamation during the Abilene Commission regular meeting last night. From the Abilene Daughters of the American Revolution from left to right, Leesa Hetterbach, Judy Lynn, Julie Roller Weeks, Michelle Stephens and Marlene Howe accepted the proclamation.

 Ed Boice

The Abilene City Commission met yesterday for their first regular meeting of the month. Ron Marsh, city manager, was not present at the meeting.

To start the meeting, the commission approved to add a resolution to adjust the pay increase to city staff wages in the 2023 city budget in a 3-2 vote. Dee Marshall, city mayor, and Wendy Miller, commissioner, voted no. John Kollhoff, city commissioner, brought the topic forward, as the commission voted during the Aug. 22 city meeting for the resolution to be on the next city meeting agenda.

 

