The Abilene City Commission met for 16 minutes yesterday for a regular meeting. The meeting had one agenda item. 

To start the meeting, Douglas Joyce made public comments. Joyce asked if the city could have any influence in making parking available in front of Patterson Pharmacy for senior citizens. He will need to visit Patterson Pharmacy starting in January, as his healthcare provider, Wellcare, unlisted AuBurn Pharmacy where Joyce used to go for his mother’s medicine. Dee Marshall, said city staff will consider Joyce’s comments.

 

