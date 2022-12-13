Shane Wilson Caleb Barnhart Life Saving Awards

Abilene Police Department officers Shane Wilson, left, and Caleb Barnhart, right, received the department’s Life Saving Awards during the Abilene City Commission’s regular meeting Dec. 12. Center in the picture is Assistant Police Chief Jason Wilkins.  

For 20 minutes, the Abilene City Commission met for a regular meeting yesterday afternoon. The commission voted on and approved three agenda items.  

The meeting started with comments from Abilene Police Department's Assistant Police Chief Jason Wilkins. Wilkins honor police officers Shane Wilson and Caleb Barnhart on their actions in a suspicious activity incident Nov. 26 at Quik Shop. The officers administered Narcan into a man who was experiencing an opioid overdose in the locked Quik Shop’s restroom. The officers’ quick actions saved the man’s life, Wilkins said. Wilkins presented the officers with department’s Life Saving Awards. 

 

