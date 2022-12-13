For 20 minutes, the Abilene City Commission met for a regular meeting yesterday afternoon. The commission voted on and approved three agenda items.
The meeting started with comments from Abilene Police Department's Assistant Police Chief Jason Wilkins. Wilkins honor police officers Shane Wilson and Caleb Barnhart on their actions in a suspicious activity incident Nov. 26 at Quik Shop. The officers administered Narcan into a man who was experiencing an opioid overdose in the locked Quik Shop’s restroom. The officers’ quick actions saved the man’s life, Wilkins said. Wilkins presented the officers with department’s Life Saving Awards.
The commissioners approved a resolution to set a public hearing on the creation of a community improvement district. The district will be in the land that Brookville Hotel sits on. The CID would enact a 2% sales tax within the district. The public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. According to the agenda document, the total estimated cost of Legacy Kansas’ proposed project is $1,800,000, of which $525,000 plus the city’s administrative costs are to be funded by the CID sales tax.
Trevor Witt, city vice-mayor, said the tax only applies to the what business are in the area of the CID. In this situation, only the hotel and the business Legacy Kansas will have the tax. Witt said the money generated by the tax will go directly to the property developer for only eligible expenses.
“It sunsets either in a timeframe or once they’ve fully spent out whatever they can reimburse to the project,” Witt said.
The commission then approved a resolution to approve the subordination agreement for Holiday Inn. The commission discussed during their study session last week about the details of the subordination. Holiday Inn requested the subordination for their efforts to secure a bank loan to help in paying for their suites building that are currently being constructed.
As the last business item, the commission approved amending the city’s employee policies and guidelines. The changes will go in effect Jan. 1, 2023. Marsh then gave a city manager report. Maintenance on the water tower at the corner of 4th Street and Van Buren Street has been completed. The Abilene logo on the water tower has also been improved without a complete repainting. Kelsey Briand has been named as the new municipal court administrator. The city is looking to fill her current position of administrative assistant. Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research is organizing County Community Outlook events across the state in 2023. Abilene will be hosting the event for Dickinson County. The event is Feb. 3, 2023. The Abilene Police Department sent two officers to solo engagement training earlier this fall.
The Abilene City Commission will next meet Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. for a study session.
