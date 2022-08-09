The Abilene City Commission met for a regular meeting yesterday afternoon. The commission voted on five items, approving four and disapproving one.

First, the commission approved an ordinance amending city code pertaining to the code of procedure for city meetings. Marsh said city staff wanted to update the code, which is chapter 1 section 110 to match the code created and recommended by the League of Kansas Municipalities. The city’s code of procedure currently mirrors the league’s first edition from 2004. The league’s most recent edition is the fourth, created in 2017. The ordinance will be available on the city’s website.

 

