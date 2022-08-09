The Abilene City Commission met for a regular meeting yesterday afternoon. The commission voted on five items, approving four and disapproving one.
First, the commission approved an ordinance amending city code pertaining to the code of procedure for city meetings. Marsh said city staff wanted to update the code, which is chapter 1 section 110 to match the code created and recommended by the League of Kansas Municipalities. The city’s code of procedure currently mirrors the league’s first edition from 2004. The league’s most recent edition is the fourth, created in 2017. The ordinance will be available on the city’s website.
The commission then approved the renewal of the street maintenance sales tax and for it to be voted on in the ballot for the general election in November. Marsh said the tax, which is a 0.25 percent sales tax, generates about $300,000 each year. The tax has funded around 50 street projects and improvements since it was instated in 2012. The meeting agenda includes a summary of all the projects the tax has funded. The tax sunsets in March 2023. Marsh said the city is planning a promotional campaign for the renewal of the tax.
The commission then voted 4-1 to disapprove an ordinance to lower the mill levy cap for the Abilene Public Library. The ordinance, requested by Commissioner John Kollhoff, lowered the library’s cap to 7 mills. The library’s current cap is 8.034. Kollhoff was the only commissioner to vote yes.
The last item the commission voted on was the publication notice for a budget public hearing and revenue neutral rate public hearing, both for the 2023 budget. The commission approved both public hearings for Aug. 22 at 4 p.m. during the regular city meeting.
Marsh then gave a city manager’s report. The Cowboy Art Trail project is nearly complete, as nine of the planned 11 boots have been placed around the community. The remodeling of the Police Department hopefully will be completed in a couple of weeks. The Kansas Media Day in Abilene was a “phenomenal success,” Marsh said, and Abilene should see several stories in publications and blogs in the next few months. Dee Marshall, city mayor, then shared a text message she received from a writer who attended the media day about how much him and his wife enjoyed the event and Abilene.
The Abilene City Commission next meeting is a study session at 4 p.m. Aug. 15.
