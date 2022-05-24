By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
The Abilene Commission met for the last time in May for a regular meeting yesterday.
Wendy Miller, commissioner, asked Mike Ragsdale, community service officer, to start off the meeting.
“On May 10, you had picked up a dog off the road that was having a seizure and immediately took her into the animal hospital, I don’t know if you recall that,” Miller said. “That little dog was mine, and she was ultimately put down. Your actions and devotion to what you do saved her from pain and suffering… For you to show that amount of dedication and compassion in her final moments means the world to me and my family.”
After the meeting, Miller gave a correction to her story. Ragsdale did not find and bring her dog to the hospital, but was involved in the situation after. Miller said Officer Wilson found her dog.
Next, Mayor Dee Marshall gave a proclamation to declare May 28 as American Legion and Auxiliary Poppy Day. Marshall encouraged citizens to donate to some cause in the American Legion and to wear a poppy on May 28 to share gratitude for veterans who have given their lives.
“Whereas, the poppy is the memorial flower for America’s war dead that began as a tradition in the years following World War I, and whereas, the American Legion Auxiliary adopted poppies in the 1920s as its memorial flower with which they pay tribute, not only to just America’s war dead, but also living veterans and their families and to their surviving families and orphans,” Marshall read from the proclamation.
Doug Smart then presented the insurance dividend check of a little over $40,000 to city staff. The city has a city insurance property and casualty policy with EMC Insurance and is enrolled in the Kansas Safety Municipalities Safety Group Program. Smart said EMC received a dividend of $3.9 million and is returning 17.9 percent of cities’ premiums back to cities.
The commission next approved Marshall’s recommendation to appoint Ross Boelling for the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau Board. Boelling’s term will last two years. The commission then approved Marshall’s recommendation to reappoint Sarah Anderson for the Abilene Library Board. Anderson’s term will last four years.
Ron Marsh, city manager, then gave a city manager report. The city has closed a deal May 20 for six lots at Golden Belt Heights in the east section. The recent closings raise the total to 17 lots, with three houses under construction. Dirt work on other lots will begin the weekend after Memorial Day. There will be a groundbreaking ceremony June 22 at 2:30 p.m. for Golden Belt Heights East. Lieutenant Governor David Toland will speak at the ceremony. After being asked by Commissioner John Kollhoff, Marsh said two builders have purchased all the lots so far. Miller then asked what the sizes of the houses will be, to which Marsh answered between 1,600-1,400 square feet.
Marsh said the 2021-2022 street maintenance paving projects are complete. The Public Works Department applied for a solid waste grant through the Kansas Department of Environment. Marsh said the department will use the grant money to purchase equipment for the recycling center. The Parks and Recreation building’s roof is leaking, and Marsh and Parks and Recreation Director Kellee Timbrook are working on a solution.
The Commission will not be meeting next Monday. Their next meeting will be June 6 at 4 p.m. for a study session.
