Several items were brought to the Abilene commissioners during the Feb. 7 study session. The commission will vote on the items during the next meeting, Feb. 14.
To start the meeting, Ron Marsh, city manager, presented a resolution to call for a public hearing for the Rural Housing Incentive District at the Highlands area. The public hearing is required for the city to present a development plan, feasibility study and consulting/development agreement, said Marsh. The Bond Council, Gilmore & Bell P.C. and Heartland Housing Partners will attend the hearing to present and discuss their agreements with the city and involvement in the incentive.
The resolution also proposed to rename the Highlands to Golden Belt Heights. Marsh said the name of the Highlands has become “synonymous with failure.” Julie Roller-Weeks, director of Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, led the rebranding for the Highlands. Golden Belt Heights is her suggestion to honor the “wheat king” T.C. Henry.
“Henry was Abilene’s first mayor, he hired Tom Smith, he promoted planting hard red winter wheat, and was a real estate developer/agent who helped clean up the town,” said Roller-Weeks in the resolution’s item document that was read by Marsh. “His barn is the big white barn at Old Abilene Town. His home was located at 14th and Buckeye (around Ike’s Place today). He coined Old 40 as the ‘Golden Belt’ referring to the fields of wheat. So, I think we should think about a name relating to Henry/Golden Belt and then use it to tell the story of Abilene’s history.”
Marsh said Lon Schrader, Public Works Department director, is looking at quotes to tear down the remaining fencing around that area. Some of the fencing was knocked down during the Dec. 15 wind storm. Tearing down the fence is part of the rebranding and the resolution for the Highlands.
Ross Vogel, president of Heartland Housing Partners, also made comments during the study session about Heartland’s role in the Highlands and fielded questions from the commissioners.
The commissioners did reach a consensus that they want to rename the Highlands to Golden Belt Heights.
For the next item, Duane Schrag, chair of the Abilene Heritage Commission, presented a plan and strategy for a Heritage Commission grant program for historical building revitalization.
“Essentially, we are proposing a program for providing joint funding. The city would provide up to half the money. The owner would have to provide the other half to make critical improvements that are necessary to preserve historic buildings in Abilene,” Schrag said.
The proposed fund from the city would go up to $50,000. Schrag said the program would be considered a “last resort” for owners who have pursued other fund avenues without success. Marsh said the program would have to be budgeted for in the 2023 budget. Schrag brought the idea to the commissioners during the July 19, 2021, meeting.
Marsh then proposed the next item involving new Christmas decorations. The item contained four quotes for the costs of decorations. The first two are quotes on colored lights from two vendors. The third is for white lights. The fourth is for banners. There was also a display description of a snowman family display. Marsh said the committee recommended the colored lights quote of $41,926.80 and the more durable banner quote totaling $10,525.
“As you can see, this will not be inexpensive,” he said. “We looked at what refurbishing the existing decorations would look like and cost. Depending on what needed done, refurbishing would be approximately 50 percent of the new cost, with no warranty. The committee feels strongly that new decorations would be the best investment and after an initial purchase this year, we would begin to set aside a prorated amount each year into an equipment reserve type fund in order to replace and/or repair in a more budget friendly manner.”
The quotes and decoration decisions were made by a committee consisting of Roller-Weeks, Joy Maas, horticulturist for the Parks & Recreation Department, Joe Hawk, utilities supervisor for the Public Works Department, Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, and Marsh. The decorations would be paid out of the equipment reserve fund. Rothchild said the fund ended 2021 with $90,000 more than anticipated. He would like to establish a budget for decorations to avoid funding issues in the future. The expected lifespan for the lights is approximately six years and three years for the banners, Maas said.
The next item pertained to the rise of water utility rates. The rise is the conclusion of the three-year rate adjustment plan the commission approved in 2019. If adopted by the commission, the rate will increase by 3.25 percent. The rise is to keep up with increasing costs of materials and labor, Marsh said. After concerns raised by Vice Mayor Brandon Rein for the adoption being automatic, Marsh said the adoption will have to be approved annually by the commission.
As the last item, Rothchild presented a grant opportunity that was originally brought to the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation from the National Fitness Campaign for a fitness court. The campaign has a mission to build a free outdoor fitness court within a 10-minute bike ride of every American, according to a promotional flyer. A member of the campaign approached economic development with a grant opportunity to aid the city of Abilene in building one.
Rothschild then presented a presentation on Abilene’s finances currently and in the past decade titled “State of the City.” The presentation covered all the city’s finances such as funds, revenue and taxes.
In the next city meeting, Feb. 14, the commissioners will vote on the relevant items in this study session.
