The water meter ordinance to charge multi-family facilities their water utility bill based on the master meter returned to the Abilene Commission agenda during the May 2 study session. James Stout Jr., owner of the Sunrise Village and Cottonwood mobile home parks, also made comments reacting to city staff claims.
As he introduced the item, Ron Marsh, city manager, made some comments about the issue. First, he reiterated the correct number of gallons of water loss in 2021 between master meter and individual meters for the mobile parks is 602,833. Marsh reported an incorrect number of 4.3 million gallons during the April 18 study session. Marsh said he will be meeting with Stout Jr. and other mobile home park owners May 4 to work through the ordinance together. Lastly, Marsh also said, if the ordinance passed, it would not go into effect until Jan. , 2023.
“The goal isn’t to just hand (the ordinance) over and say ‘you’re on your own.’ That’s what I want to make sure the commission understands,” Marsh said.
Marsh said he also asked towns across Kansas whether they charged at the master meter. About 60 percent of towns replied that they charge based on the master meter.
Trevor Witt, city vice-mayor, then asked if this item could be a discussion item during the commission’s next meeting, and the rest of the commission agreed.
Stout Jr. then took the podium. He said he had no idea an ordinance was coming, even though city staff were talking for months about one. During 2016, Stout Jr. said he and the city had similar discussions, and no agreement was reached because of how “seriously erratic” the master meters’ readings were.
“...Going from 2.5 million gallons to 10,000 the following month. There were even months that were in the negatives. I still have that data, but that’s kind of irrelevant,” Stout Jr. said.
Stout Jr. said he feels the city should be paid for the water lost.
Stout Jr. then addressed some of the reasons why city staff believed the ordinance should be approved. For the staff’s safety concerns of having to go on private property to turn on and off individual meters, Stout Jr. said staff members do not perform those actions. Him and his employees adjust the meters after receiving a call from someone in the water utility departments. The exception, Stout Jr. said, is the apartment building on NW Second Street, which city staff showed a video of a staff member having to enter the building and go into the basement to adjust the meters. He said his daughter owns the building, and they could work a solution out with the city. The apartment’s plumbing is designed for individual meters, he said.
As for the city’s claim that some individual meters are located underneath trailers, Stout Jr. said his parks have one individual meter underneath and none for some other parks around town. There are also some meters that are partially underneath, he said.
“As budget and time allows, we are getting those out,” Stout Jr. said.
Addressing the city’s claim that staff has to enter utility closets to access some individual meters can create conflict, Stout Jr. said there are no utility closets in his parks.
Stout Jr. then said the estimated 2021 revenue loss for the 602,833 lost gallons would be $2,085 instead of the city’s number of $6,463.30.
“So you would be giving up $24,000 to pick up $2,100,” Stout Jr. said.
The $24,000 Stout Jr. referenced was the city’s revenue from the monthly water minimum for individual water meters.
Addressing the city’s claims that the current billing system does not incentivise owners to fix pipe leaks, Stout Jr. said there are no leaks in the parks’ pipes.
“We don’t allow needlessly or we aren’t negligent. We feel water is a precious resource as well,” Stout Jr. said. “Now, there could be leaks at times that we don’t know about, but as soon as they’re reported to us, we take care of them immediately.”
The city claimed part of the water loss is to homes that have been connected without the city’s knowledge. Stout Jr. said his parks cannot bring in and connect homes to utilities without the city knowing because the city requires a permit before hooking utilities up to a home. While some homes may have older systems that do not have a meter, that is not the case for gas and electric.
The monthly shut offs in his parks is about two or three a month, Stout Jr. said. Another owner told him they have had two so far this year.
“Going way back, I was part owner of the parks when the first agreement was made in 1995, and it was a mutually beneficial situation for the city. I’ve always felt that way. Not only were the residents paying for their fair share, but the city was also collecting for the streets,” Stout Jr. said.
“We’d like to continue the agreement with the city. We’d like to somehow make it work so that it can continually be mutually beneficial.”
Stout Jr. then ended his comments.
The commission will discuss the water meter ordinance again during the May 9 regular meeting at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.