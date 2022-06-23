By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
An American flag flew high above about 40 city staff, county officials and community members gathered in the Golden Belt Heights, formerly known as the Highlands. Wednesday afternoon, the groundbreaking ceremony of the Heights’ east section of the residential area took place.
Leading off the ceremony was Mayor Dee Marshall. Marshall started by thanking the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation, City Manager Ron Marsh and Heartland Housing Partners President Ross Vogel. Marshall also thanked Marsh for leading the commission in turning the Heights into a Rural Housing Incentive District.
“It took all of us. I’ve been a city commissioner for a long time,” Marshall said. “There were times when I thought this would never happen, so I’m just thrilled we’re here today.”
Dennis Weese, chairman of the Economic Development Corporation, then took the podium as the main speaker. Weese filled in for Lieutenant Governor David Tolland who was supposed to attend, but could not last minute due to contracting COVID-19.
“Here’s what our magic sauce is. Here’s the competitive advantage we have that nobody else has. It’s our willingness, therefore our ability, to work together. That’s it,” Weese said. “This is the best example of an effort to work together and it’s what turned the past of 15 years into the success you’re standing in front of today.”
Commissioner John Kollhoff, Commissioner Wendy Miller, Marshall, Economic Development Director Kent Campbell, Vogel and Marsh took shovels in hand to break the ground.
After the groundbreaking, Marsh took the microphone.
“I’ve just been here for over a year. When I got here, all five commissioners said this was our number one priority, and we’ve made some really good progress,” Marsh said. “It took everybody that you see out here working together. It took all of us to get this done.”
Currently, 17 lots have been sold so far, said Kelsey Briand, administrative assistant for the city. Construction has begun on eight lots.
Reynolds Real Estate and Auction Co. and Veterans Lending Group set up tables for the event.
