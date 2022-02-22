While bridges in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, aren’t in the best shape, Abilene’s are not falling down anytime soon. All four of the bridges the city’s Public Works Department are responsible for have above average ratings.
“As far as the superstructure and substructure, I can’t sit here and tell you we do a magnificent job of maintaining it,” said Lon Schrader, Public Works Department director. “That has to do with the quality of the construction to begin with and the type of bridge it is.”
Schrader said the grades of all the bridges are five to seven. Bridges are rated on a scale of three to eight, said Schrader, three being the lowest acceptable grade and eight essentially being a new bridge. If a bridge falls to a one or two grade, they become out-of-service, Schrader said. The rating system is enforced by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, the highest level group in engineering Schrader said.
Each bridge has a rating of five to seven because bridges’ parts are rated individually, making a bridges rating mixed, Schrader said.
“The three main parts of bridge inspection are the substructure, superstructure and then the deck, which is what you see when you drive over the top,” Schrader said. “Those are the three main categories, and they all are rated. One might be six. One might be seven.”
There are two other, less important categories for bridges, Schrader said. The approach, the bridge joint connecting the bridge to the land, and the railings along the sidewalk are the minor categories.
The city’s four bridges are on West First Street, Northwest Third Street, Northwest Seventh Street, and Northwest 14 Street and Walnut Street. West First Street, Northwest Third Street. Northwest Seventh Street goes over Mud Creek, and the Northwest 14 Street and Walnut Street bridge is a walkway. The West First Street bridge was constructed in 1981-1982. The Northwest Third Street bridge was constructed in 1984-1985. The Northwest Seventh Street bridge was constructed in 1987-1988.
Schrader said the Federal Highway Administration requires the city to inspect their bridges every two years. Dickinson County and the city use the same engineer from Schuab Eaton, engineering and design firm, to inspect their bridges. If a bridge is rated close to a three, the city must have that bridge inspected every year.
All the bridges are considered haunched slab style, which is still a popular style of bridge today, Schrader said.
Schrader said Public Works does not repair or maintain the superstructure or substructure of the bridges. His crew mostly care for the approach, sidewalk and railings.
“The maintenance we typically have to do on a bridge with our crew is literally on the approach to that bridge or to that joint. There’s a lot of times when the bridge stays at this elevation forever and ever, but the ground leading up to it (changes). We’ve had to do work on the west approach to NW 3rd Street recently,” he said.
