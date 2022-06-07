The agenda had seven items for the Abilene Commission study session June 6. The commission and city staff discussed 2023 equipment reserves budgeting, giving property to St. Andrews Parish, condemning a building and other items.
To start the session, city staff requested to use $19,961 from the equipment reserve to increase the budget to purchase a new double drum asphalt roller. Ron Marsh, city manager, said the city budgeted $20,000 to purchase a used roller. Marsh said there are few used rollers for sale, and they are higher priced than new rollers. The city’s current roller is a model from 1990. From three bids, the city plans on buying a new case DV23E roller for $39,961 from Victor L. Phillips/Equipment Share. The commission will vote on this during the next city meeting.
Trell Grinter, director of transportation for OCCK, Inc., then presented an update on the OCCK public transportation program containing statistics from previous years, goals for next year and a funding request. This item will occur later in 2023 budgeting process and not during the June 13 regular meeting.
The commission then discussed giving city property to St. Andrews Parish. Marsh said Lon Schrader, director of the Public Works Department, discovered there is a strip of city property that is surrounded by the parish’s property and is essentially utilized by the Parish. The city property sits directly behind the St. Andrews Elementary School. Marsh said the city and parish split the cost of surveying for the deed, which cost in total $1230. The situation will be handled as a quitclaim transfer, set up by Aaron Martin, city attorney. The city will not be expecting payment for the property.
The commission then discussed the condemnation of a house at 413 W. 1st St. Marsh said the building, which has been deemed unsafe and dangerous, was inspected this year and in 2020. Travis Steerman, city inspector, said he has never communicated with the owner of the property, Michael McAlpine. He was in contact with the step father of the owner, Larry Prawl, in 2020, but has not heard anything else from him since. In 2021, Prawl passed away unexpectedly. City staff believes the current owner is not able or does not want to take care of the property. The city has also received several complaints between 2018 and now about the property, according to the agenda document. After questions from John Kollhoff, city commissioner, Steerman said the city will not be boarding the windows and doors of the house to prevent entry because the back wall of the house has decayed and fallen down. Notices have been mailed to contact the owner. The commission will consider passing a resolution to establish a public hearing July 25 for the property owner to appear if they want to argue why the building should not be condemned.
The first item addressing the 2023 budget then came before the commission. The item concerned the equipment reserve, water equipment reserve and the sewer equipment reserve and planned equipment purchases. Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, explained the past procedures involving the reserves and the 2023 plans. The city keeps a detailed inventory of all the city’s equipment and their lifespan to determine when certain equipment pieces need replacing, Rothchild said. The inventory allows the city to plan ahead for when new equipment needs to be purchased. Rothschild said the city has been using this process a few years ago.
“I think it’s worked out well. From a staffing standpoint, I know my first couple of years with the city just seemed like each year you were battling for equipment. We’re now I feel like, it’s really (planned) as needed, come up with a plan, set the schedules, you understand the lifespan of the equipment, and you replace it as needed,” Rothchild said.
Rothchild said the water and sewer equipment are filled with enough funds now that the city can begin to plan out future equipment purchases like the city has done for the main reserve.
Attached to the item was a document with all the planned equipment purchases. There are a total of 16 items. The total cost of all the equipment will be an estimated $874,500. From the main equipment reserve, two police cruisers are budgeted for, each at $41,500. Police radars are budgeted at $12,500. Bunker gear and hose are budgeted at $25,000. A brush truck are budgeted at $18,000. A forestry grant match is budgeted at $7,000. A utility tractor is budgeted at $40,000. An equipment trailer is budgeted at $20,000. A zero turn commercial mower is budgeted at $22,000. A street sweeper lease payment is budgeted at $24,000. A half-ton pick up truck is budgeted at $44,000. A J.D. gator vehicle with a snowplow is budgeted at $22,000. Altogether, the total cost of the new equipment from the equipment reserve is $317,500.
The forestry grant match is a 50/50 match, said Fire Department chief Kale Strunk, with the U.S. Forest Service to help the Fire Department purchase 800 megahertz radio devices. Rothchild said the radios are a “significant expense,” so the process of saving the necessary funds will take three to four years. Most of the surrounding counties are now using 800 MHz radios, said Strunk. The department cannot communicate normally with the departments with the new radio systems in other counties, because Abilene departments do not have the same system. The current frequency of the Abilene department radios is VHF. The 800 MHz radios’ signal travels further than traditional systems and allows for more organization in a bigger incident.
“It all came about after 9/11,” Strunk said. “To my understanding, (800 MHz radios) was a big push from the federal government to get switched… You can use it on state and federal levels, so if we get them, you have a state platform you put in there. So in a big incident, everyone already has certain channels programmed into their radio. So you show up there, they give you a certain radio channel that you are going to be assigned to. You switch to it, and you can work on the same level.”
Strunk said the Fire Department will need seven mobile radios for vehicles and over 20 handheld radios. Police Department Chief Anna Hatter said her department will need 12 mobile radios for vehicles and 20 handheld radios.
From the Fire Apparatus Fund, The 2013 ladder truck payment is budgeted at $51,000. The 2019 fire engine payment is budgeted at $71,000. The total expense from the Fire Apparatus Fund is $122,000.
From the Planned Water Equipment Reserve. A water three-quarters ton service truck is budgeted at $55,000 as the only item for that reserve.
From the Sewer Equipment Reserve, the only budgeted item is a sewer vacuum truck at $380,000.
The commission then went into a 30 minute executive session. According to the agenda, the session is to discuss the city manager’s evaluation, based upon the need to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel. The Abilene Commission will meet next week, June 13 at 4 p.m., for a regular meeting.
