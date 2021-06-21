During the Monday June 14 regular meeting, Abilene City Commissioners accepted a bid to remodel the second floor of City Hall to house the Abilene Police Department and upgrade the building’s HVAC and electrical systems.
They also approved a real estate and farm lease agreement with Warren Wilson Hay, Inc., that will allow the city to construct a new well for the city’s water supply and approved a bid for the 2021 street rehabilitation project.
City commissioners learned about the various agenda items and discussed them during their June 7 meeting, then took action on the items June 14.
Police facilities remodel
The commission took action that will move the Abilene Police Department from the first floor of City Hall to the second floor and allow the remodel of the building and station.
“Anytime you can upgrade a facility it just kind of breathes a new life into the department and gives them a sense of ownership,” said new City Manager Ron Marsh.
Bruce McMillan Architects of Manhattan took bids on the police station project and recommended Riley Construction Company of Wamego. The company bid $411,065 to finish the project in 120 calendar days. With the Abilene City Hall being a historical site, the project qualifies for historic tax credits, which are estimated at $87,350, bringing the project cost to $323,715.
Commissioner Chris Osterman said she noticed the plans call for radiators to be removed from the building and asked whether that could be done due to the building’s historical status.
Architecn Bruce McMillan said his staff will check into that, but noted the building’s centralized heating system is out of date and the air conditioning system is part of an entirely different system. He said if the radiators must stay they may just need to “sit in place” and not be functioning.
McMillan also noted there will probably be other situations that will crop up.
“I agree with Commissioner Ostermann. We need to make sure that we’re doing everything that we have to do to maintain our National Register (of Historic Places) status,” said Vice Mayor Dee Marshall.
The commission voted unanimously to approve the remodel and bid.
“I think it is important that we take steps to keep it habitable for the city employees and I think this is a big step forward,” said Mayor Brandon Rein.
Street project
Public Works Director Lon Schrader provided information on the 2021 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation Project during the June 3 work session. The plan showcases what streets need new paving and upkeep.
“This is picking off some of the worst condition streets off of our inventory and street condition assessment,” Schrader said.
The streets included within the project are portions of West 1st, N. Washington, N. Mulberry, N. Walnut, S. Olive, NE 12th, NW 5th, NW 6th, NW 10th and SE 3rd.
When work is being done on West 1st and N. Washington, drivers will need to choose an alternative route due to full road closure during the paving process.
The road rehabilitation project was estimated at $585,278, but when bids came in Shrader said he was pleased to see the two companies that bid both came in under the estimate. Commissioners voted unanimously to award the project to low bidder APAC with a bid of $431,020.52. Funds will come out of the 2021 Special Street and Sales Tax Street budget.
According to Abilene Public Works, the project does not have a definitive start time, but may be in late July or early August. Before construction dates, public works plans to post announcements through the local newspaper, radio station and the city’s social media pages.
“If the planned work requires, and it usually does, that all of the streets be cleared of parked cars and any closures beyond very brief ones, my staff will distribute door hangers at the affected residences and businesses,” Schrader said.
Land for
a new well
The city approved a land swap agreement with Warren Wilson Hay, Inc. for land located near S. Washington Street.
The city needs to acquire an approximately 4-acre parcel of real estate to create a new water well site. The contract states the city can develop the land for a water well and connect it to the city with a 20-foot water line.
“What we’re doing is we’ve identified and had tested a good site for another well for the city water supply,” Marsh said.
In the swap, the city will give Warren Wilson Hay three parcels of farmland consisting of 30.5 acres located near Mud Creek for farming purposes and an amended and restated farm lease agreement. Approximately 20 of the acres are tillable while the rest includes Mud Creek and timber areas, Shrader said.
While presenting the water well plans, Schrader commented on the hard work of the teams who complete the land studies.
“Usually, it is an accumulation of countless hours of research and work that is done,” Schrader said. “I get to be the person, the face to the public and present it, but I want to point out through all this it’s my water production and water plant operators who had their feet on the ground, who are out there in the field, out there testing, doing chemical analysis.”
The commission unanimously voted to approve the real estate and farm lease agreement with Wilson.
All-Hazard
Mitigation Plan
New City Manager Ron Marsh presented the All-Hazard Mitigation Plan. Dickinson County recently adopted the Regional Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan alongside 12 counties within North Central Kansas.
“It’s a natural product progression and the local emergency operations plan that will allow us to apply for reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for funds for the costs we incur when recovering from a disaster and allows local people to do the same thing,” Marsh said.
The plan includes a comprehensive list of hazards and the likelihood of impact for local communities in North Central Kansas.
The commission voted unanimously to adopt the plan with no further questions on the topic.
City Manager report
Marsh told commissioners the following:
• Abilene was not awarded the Kansas Department of Transportation Cost Share Program grant for NW 14th Street construction. The city hopes to reapply in September
• Abilene Police Officer Wyatt McKinney graduated from Basic Training at Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center and Police Chief Anna Hatter spoke at the graduation
• Fire Chief Kale Strunk and his team got a thank you letter from a resident for one of their calls. Marsh said it shows the importance of local emergency responders to a community.
• Received results from the 2020 audit and in a future meeting the audit will be presented and discussion will continue on the 2022 proposed budget.
