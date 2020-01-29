The city of Abilene will have representation on the Eisenhower Legacy Trip when the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial is unveiled in Washington D.C. in May.
The Abilene City Commission approved on a 5-0 vote sending two staff members and the mayor to the dedication of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial in Washington, D.C. from May 4 to 9 and to stipend 50 percent of the trip to additional commissioners.
The impact of the budget was estimated at $14,775 for seven individuals.
The dedication of the memorial will be on May 8, the 75th anniversary of V-E Day.
Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, is arranging the trip.
Commissioner Dee Marshall was already planning on making the trip. Commissioners Trevor Witt and Brandon Rein said they would be there at least to attend the dedication. Commissioner Tim Shafer said he was unable to attend.
A trip to Washington is being planned by the cities of Abilene, home of Eisenhower’s Boyhood Home; Denison, Texas, home of the Eisenhower Birthplace State Historical Site; and Gettysburg, Pa., home of Eisenhower’s retirement farm.
The trip will start on Monday, May 4, with a welcome reception featuring special speaker Mary Jean Eisenhower, Ike’s granddaughter.
A trip to Gettysburg, PA., is planned on Tuesday with Mary Jean Eisenhower giving a guided tour of the home and a dinner following.
Wednesday and Thursday are dates to tour sights in Washington, including the White House and Smithsonian.
The ribbon cutting of the Eisenhower Memorial and a visit to Arlington National Cemetery is on Friday.
Tornado shelter
The commission approved on a 5-0 vote an agreement with the Abilene school district to use the tornado shelter at Eisenhower Elementary School when school is not in session.
The agreement had already been approved by the Abilene School Board.
The commission agreed to purchase an ultraviolet (UV) disinfection train at the Wastewater Treatment Plant from Environmental Process Equipment Company for $97,658.
The current disinfection train was purchased in 1998 when the wastewater plant was built.
Commissioner Tim Shafer said comments he made at the last meeting were misunderstood by some people.
“We have gotten more done in the last six months than the last four years,” Shafer was quoted in the Jan. 14 Reflector-Chronicle.
“Apparently last business meeting when I made a statement that the city has done more work in the last six months than we have in the last four years, it caused some ripples,” Shafer said at the end of the meeting. “I was referring to the commission has gotten more done in the last six months. I was referring to us. I understand the departments have been working diligently as always.”
The city commissioners spend about an hour in two different executive sessions to discuss terms and conditions of an employment contract with the city manager, to which Jane Foltz was approved at the last meeting.
No action was taken.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
