The Abilene Commission met for a regular meeting June 27 to vote and discuss six agenda items.
During the public comments section, Michael Kaiser of W. 3rd Street took the podium. He asked the commission how the city could maintain the high dive board at the Abilene Swimming Pool while keeping it safe for children. Kaiser said he did not want the high dive to be removed.
“I don’t think some isolated incidents where somebody falls off, thank God they didn’t have an injury, that we should just say, ‘rip it out,’” Kaiser said. Mayor Dee Marshall said his comments would be noted by city staff.
First, the commission approved the new Abilene Public Library reapplication form. The topic of a new reapplication form was presented by Trevor Witt, city commissioner, during the April 25 regular meeting. The library board now has its own application and reapplication forms that differ from the general form used for the other boards.
Before the item was approved, John Kollhoff, city commissioner, commented he would like to see new applicants to the library board be examined by the city commission more in the future. He said he believes the library board applicants should be under more scrutiny than other boards since the board is different and handles a significantly larger budget than the other boards.
“Like, these three appointments, not that there’s anything wrong with these applicants, but those are going to the library first for their scrutiny before they come to the (commission), and I feel there might be a conflict of interest that could present itself if the library board is, essentially, choosing their friends or whoever in that process that they present to the city commission rather then an open process,” Kollhoff said.
Kollhoff suggested installing an additional interview by the commission for new applicants. Marshall asked Wendy Moulton, library director, what restrictions the library board has in choosing new applicants for board positions. Moulton said new applicants take an oath and sign a conflict of interest statement. Marshall said the application process does not need to be more “stringent,” because no one would apply to be on the board.
Ron Marsh, city manager, then clarified the library board application process. City staff receives all the applications. The applications are sent to the library board for review. The board then sends the applications back to city staff with their recommendation. In a study session, city staff will present all the applicants and the library’s recommendation to the commission. The mayor then gives her recommendation during a regular meeting, then the commission votes.
Kollhoff asked if there are any statutory requirements for this process. Aaron Martin, city attorney, said the only process that must be followed is the commission must approve an applicant for appointment on the board.
Marshall then asked if the topic could be discussed during another study session, Kollhoff agreed. Then the commission approved the form.
The commission approved the mayor’s recommendation of Jenna Delay to be appointed to the Abilene Public Library Board for a four-year term. Her term will end April 2026.
The commission then approved the purchase of a sewer and vacuum combination truck from Key Equipment. The Public Works Departments’ current truck was scheduled to be replaced next year, but a new truck from Key Equipment became unexpectedly available, and so Lon Schrader, Public Works director, wanted to take advantage of the situation and purchase the truck. The cost of the new truck is around $400,000. The department’s current truck will be sold on auction website Purple Wave.
The commission then approved Olsson Engineering to serve as airport consultant for a five-year term. Marcus Rothchild, city finance director, said Olson was the only consultant to apply, and the city has good relations with the company. Olson will consult the city for a five-year term and will consult on some, if not all, of the projects of easement acquisition, obstruction mitigation, hangar construction, terminal building, rehabilitation or construction, expanding the apron and rehabilitating the runway, taxiway and apron.
Rothchild then gave a property tax update. Rothchild said he was going to present information on the general fund and capital improvement fund, but Rothchild pushed the topic back to July 5 due to staffing issues with auditors. To recap what he presented during the June 13 regular meeting, the city’s value is up by around four percent, $61,325,282. The previous approximation was $59,329,974. Rothchild said he views this as a positive change. The value of a mill is $61,325.
To levy the same amount of taxes as last year, Rothchild said, the mill levy will need to be decreased due to the assessment valuation increasing. This is due in part to the city choosing last year to keep the mill rate flat in response to a state statute passed last year. If the mill rate is left to be flat, the city will levy approximately $3,077,718. The taxes levied last year was $2,957,664.
In the agenda item document, Rothschild included a history of the city’s assessment valuation back until 2018. Since 2018, the valuation has increased from $54,968,298 to this year’s $61,325,282. The value decreased once in 2019 to $54,868,195.
Marshall then asked if the city will be able to continue to keep the mill rate flat as the city has done for the last four years. Rothchild said the city is concerned about the continued increased costs of everything and consumer price index.
“There’s a lot of needs in the community. There’s a lot of things we need to do. The cost of doing business and operational budgets we are looking at, there’s just nothing going down at this point… All of those are going to require some additional funding sources if we haven’t identified a revenue source at this time yet. We want to do diligence to keep taxes as close as possible but there may be some needs and we’ll have to make some decisions,” Rothchild said.
Rothchild said he hopes to present all the tax levy funds to the commission to come up with an “early idea” of the tax levy and discuss how to move forward.
Marsh then said the city does not know what their health insurance premiums are yet, but they have increased them by 18 percent. Most of the city’s budgets for car fuel have been fully used for this year already. Chemicals for the city pool have “skyrocketed” this year.
“CPI has just gone haywire,” Marsh said.
The commission then moved into a 20-minute executive session to discuss the acquisition of property. No action was taken after they returned.
Marsh then gave a city manager report. He thanked everyone that attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Golden Belt Heights east section last week. Kevin Clark, who has been serving as the interim Wastewater Treatment Plant lead supervisor for a three-month period, is now the lead supervisor moving forward. Marsh said Clark has done a “phenomenal job.”
The commissioners will meet next for a study session July 5 at 4 p.m.
