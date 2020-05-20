The city of Abilene plans to apply for a State of Kansas Community Development Block Grant program to assist small businesses following a presentation at the Abilene City Commission study session on Monday.
Julie Roller Weeks, Convention and Visitors Bureau and Communications director, said the program has been awarded $9 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Awards will be made for issues triggered by the COVID-19 virus and when no other funds are available.
“The goal is to figure out how to help as many businesses as possible who might not otherwise receive funding,” she said. “Really focusing on those small businesses, the one to five employees and the owner operated businesses who might not have had access otherwise and provide them with a little bit of assistance.”
The maximum funding per county or city is $300,000.
Roller Weeks said that if you apply the maximum, only 30 cities or counties will be able to receive funding.
“It will be a very competitive process but I think we are well positioned to submit a competitive application and keep our fingers crossed that comes to fruition.”
Utility rates
The city’s newly adjusted water and sewer utility rates appear to be working as predicted.
Finance Director Marcus Rothchild updated the commissioners on the proposed increased fees through 2024 to get the balance fund up to the 180 days.
Rothchild said that since 2015 the city has been losing money on utilities. In April 2018 the commissioners were told that projections for 2019 showed a potential loss of $1 million.
The commission approved in 2019 a gradual increase to break even in three years then a slight increase in 2023 and 2024.
“We were really right on target with the increase,” Rothchild said. “It is doing what we expected.”
Highlands
There is an interest in the Highland development property, City Manager Jane Foltz told the commission.
“I am not at liberty to say anything but there has been some interest there,” she said.
The Highland is a defunct housing development owned by the city’s Land Bank.
“That has been on our list of things for a number of years,” she said.
Abilene Public Works is also preparing a street maintenance plan.
A street assessment table was presented at the study session showing degree of conditions, action and time frame.
“I look at what it will look like years down the road,” said Public Works Director Lon Schrader.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
