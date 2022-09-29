Golf course

Several community members voiced their opinion during the Abilene Commission’s community forum that the city should reconsider purchasing the local golf course that used to be rented by Great Life Golf and Fitness.

About 50 people attended the Abilene Commission community forum Monday night to hear and share their opinions on recreational opportunities. The forum’s agenda contained ideas of a sports complex, the city purchasing the local golf course and other recreational ideas the public may have. After discussing the sports complex, the conversation moved to the golf course and the public’s opinion on the city should purchasing it.

Tom Canfield started the public comments on the course. Overall, he wants to city to purchase the golf course. He started by saying he has been a member at the course for around 45 years and golf, to him is a lifetime sport. His wife and children learned how to play golf and took those skills with them to where they are living now. Businesses have golf tournaments. Many of the surrounding communities have municipal golf courses. If there is no course in Abilene, children golf programs will shut down.

 

