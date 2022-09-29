About 50 people attended the Abilene Commission community forum Monday night to hear and share their opinions on recreational opportunities. The forum’s agenda contained ideas of a sports complex, the city purchasing the local golf course and other recreational ideas the public may have. After discussing the sports complex, the conversation moved to the golf course and the public’s opinion on the city should purchasing it.
Tom Canfield started the public comments on the course. Overall, he wants to city to purchase the golf course. He started by saying he has been a member at the course for around 45 years and golf, to him is a lifetime sport. His wife and children learned how to play golf and took those skills with them to where they are living now. Businesses have golf tournaments. Many of the surrounding communities have municipal golf courses. If there is no course in Abilene, children golf programs will shut down.
“If this ground sells and it’s purpose is for something else, no one will ever come in here and buy some land and then have to develop a golf course from scratch,” Canfield said. “Never. I know people say, ‘never say never,’ but that’s a huge expense. It’s already been undertaken. Somebody years ago already thought of that. To vote no on (buying the course), it’s the end of something that can make people proud in a community.”
Greg Brown, superintendent of the Abilene School District, then approached the podium, saying he was asked to speak on behalf of the school district. From the school’s perspective, he would not like to golf course to cease to exist because of their youth golf program. He also agrees with Canfield that no one will develop a new course if the current one leaves. The school had to host their tournament on a course in Manhattan. While he the city would not make a profit running a golf course, a course is valuable to children who want to learn and play and golf and for children in the school’s cross country program. The school’s cross country tournament this year hosted hundreds of children. The school would have to find a new location for a their event if the course left the community.
Kollhoff asked Brown about his thoughts on an indoor swimming pool. Brown said he has seen cities and school districts partner to develop an indoor pool. While he doesn’t speak for the school board, he said the Abilene School District is open to any conversation that involves benefiting the community. After questioned by Mayor Dee Marshall, Brown said the district does not have a swim team. Brandon Rein, commissioner, asked Brown how much the artificial turf field of Cowboy Stadium cost. Brown said about $5.1 million. The school borrowed $3.6 million after saving some money for the project in previous years. Rein then asked how much of the project was privately funded. Brown said about $250,000. The school received less then anticipated because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and asked for funding after the project was finished.
Bryan Dunlap then asked what the difference of the asking price and the city’s offer for the golf course. Marshall said the owners, Evan and Annette Wilson, turned down every counteroffer the city made. The commission ultimately decided not to share any numbers or offers out of good faith with the owners. Aaron Martin, city attorney, said the majority of the commission could decide to share financial information legally.
Tony Haug, real estate broker, then commented the commission should not reveal the difference so as to not affect the sale of the course. About whether the course should stay, Haug said families always ask him what Abilene has to offer. Haug said he tells them about the school district and many parents are involved in coaching sports.
“It’s so easy to sell when you have something like (the golf course). The old saying is once you shut down a school, you shut down the town,” Haug said. “Once you start getting rid of things like the golf course and things like that, that’s the beginning of the end.”
Chelsea Finke then took the podium to speak on the course’s terms of purchase. As of Monday afternoon, Finke said she confirmed with the realtor that the course is still on an active listing. She has also heard rumors the course has a contingent offer.
She also thinks the course offers other benefits other then golfing. She suggested installing a disc golf course around the golf course, as the sport is rising in popularity and becoming sports offered by high schools and colleges.
Diana Miller then approached the podium. She said she has been some research on local municipal golf course. For a specific example, she referenced the 9-hole Ceder Hills course, owned by the city of Washington, Kansas. The city dedicates $5,000 of their budget for the course. The course has 196 members and dues are $550. The city receives about $96,000 in dues each year. The revenue of the course covers its own the expenses. The $5,000 from the city’s budget covers the insurance cost of the main building.
Miller then reminded the commission that Dickinson County values the course at $600,000 after considering the current state the course is in. The county previously had the course valuation at $800,000, but the valuation was decrease after the owners appealed it.
“We can go back and forth on our personal opinions but I don’t think we are here to talk about our personal opinions. I think, as a city, what we’re here to do is value a piece of property, its fair value,” Miller said. “The back history shouldn’t come into context as to whether or not a fair value is being given for an asset that we’re trying to acquire. If the county came back and after the appeal process and they still came up with a plus $600,000 valuation on that property in its current status, that should say a little bit.”
For her last point, Miller said her family traveled several times outside of Abilene for activities because, “there isn’t anything to do here.” She wants as many opportunities to be open as possible in Abilene. The more opportunities that are here, the more people the city will attract.
Duane Schrag, chair of the Heritage Commission, then made comments. He pointed out that the reason golf courses, outside of Abilene, are closing down is because the number of players is decreasing. He then mentioned the state of newspapers, as he is a retired journalist. The peak year of subscriptions in the United States was in 1982, the year he graduated from journalism school. Nowadays, subscriptions are falling 10 to 20 percent each year.
“Some things do change, and I am concerned that the city might be willing to get itself trying to safe something that will simply cost more and more to keep alive,” Schrag said. “Golf is not what Abilene great. It’s not what people think of as Abilene’s primary draw.”
Schrag said his concern is that people who say they want the course to stay are also not willing to financially support it. Rein replied that people were and are unwilling to pay because of the status of the course. Marshall agreed. John Kollhoff, commissioner, said the sport of golf has seen a, “resurgence,” since the pandemic. Schrag then asked if there is an issue if a business purchases the course, Kollhoff said the city has a, “unique set of circumstances,” that makes then exempt from rules private businesses have to follow. Forexample, the city would not have to pay property tax to the county or tax on water.
Canfield came back to the podium after Schrag finished his comments. A reason why there are more municipal courses then private courses is because adults are traveling for their children’s sports and other activities more often then in the past. This is a reason the former country club at the Abilene course went out of business. People continued to golf at the course until its condition became poor.
Kollhoff then said, referencing back to his comments about property tax, the golf course would be a great marketing tool for the Golden Belt Heights in his opinion, since the course is probably more appealing to new families then a corn field. He estimated that the property tax from about six families in their new Holden Belt homes would pay for the expenditures of the course. Those six homes probably won’t be sold if there is no golf course, he said.
Elizabeth Weese, executive director of the Dickinson County Community Foundation, then commented the commission has many tough choices to make on this issue. She would like to see the golf course remain and become a municipal course. She suggested putting the decision to a ballot and let the community decide whether the cost is worth the city purchasing.
Kris Kobiskie, officer for the Abilene Police Department, then commented. He said he disliked paying the membership for the Abilene course because he knew he was going to hit his club on a rock while playing on it. Other municipals have figured out how to manage the high upkeep investment. The general level of playing ability increases each year also pushes the quality of courses.
“The courses that Ben Hogan played on can’t contain the likes of a Tiger Woods just because technology has advanced. Player’s capabilities have advanced. You’ve got to improve with the times. Maybe it’s in the budget; maybe it’s not. But its just something that you’ve got to do, like everyone said about quality of life, to give people something to do here.”
Don Berkley, retired local physician, then took the podium to speak about how he thinks the golf course is an asset to the community. To speak for his age group, many seniors are still playing golf, sometimes two or three times a week. Berkley himself is 87 years old. They usually go somewhere else to play. Also, the presence of the golf course influenced his decision to move and live in Abilene.
Julie Anderson then made comments about the course. She thinks the city could make the course be multi use by installing a disc golf course and a walking track. She also thinks the community will vote yes to the city buying the course if put on a ballot.
“There’s ways to make everything profitable. You have to think outside the box. If the golf course isn’t being profitable, find another way to use it too. Add to it,” Anderson said.
The community forum then moved on to other recreational opportunities, which will be in a future Abilene Reflector-Chronicle story.
