About 50 people attended the Abilene Commission community forum Monday night to hear and share their opinions on recreational opportunities. The forum’s agenda contained ideas of a sports complex, the city purchasing the local golf course and other recreational ideas the public may have. In the other recreational opportunities discussion, an indoor swimming pool, a splash pad, and more pickleball courts were suggested.

Megan Armstrong took the podium first. She said she would like a splash pad in Abilene. She said young children swimming in the public pool can be, “scary.” She also wants the city to consider developing more parking in recreation areas.

 

