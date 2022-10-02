About 50 people attended the Abilene Commission community forum Monday night to hear and share their opinions on recreational opportunities. The forum’s agenda contained ideas of a sports complex, the city purchasing the local golf course and other recreational ideas the public may have. In the other recreational opportunities discussion, an indoor swimming pool, a splash pad, and more pickleball courts were suggested.
Megan Armstrong took the podium first. She said she would like a splash pad in Abilene. She said young children swimming in the public pool can be, “scary.” She also wants the city to consider developing more parking in recreation areas.
“When we go out, even to play flag football on the weekends, one of the companies there has shut down the parking lots to where we can’t park in those areas,” Armstrong said. “So parking can be touch and go and a little dangerous for our kids, as well as around the baseball complexes.”
Lily Gruen, 13 years old, then approached the podium. She said she has been a part of the Abilene Parks and Recreation Swim Team for seven years. She enjoyed swimming so much that she decided to compete and practice swimming year round. Having to travel to Salina, Kansas, to an indoor pool, she could only practice twice a week. After qualifying for district competition, she fell short of qualifying for state championships by 1.2 seconds. In her opinion, the difference between her and her competitors that did make states is that she does not have access to an indoor swimming pool in her hometown.
“If we had a swimming pool here in Abilene, I would be able to practice five times a week, year round, and I may have a chance to making it to championships,” Gruen said. “Competitive swimming is truly my favorite thing to do, and I would love to have an indoor pool in my hometown.”
Amy Gruen, Lily Gruen’s mother, then made comments about the positives of Abilene having an indoor pool. The Parks and Recreation Department could hold swim lessons year round, which would benefit children by teaching them a lifelong skill to make them safer. The school district could include swimming in physical education classes. Lifeguard training could be held at the indoor pool and provide jobs to high school students. The pool would give access to physical activity to all ages, including seniors, families, and people who have disabilities. An indoor pool could host swim tournaments. The high school could have a swim team. People who need physical therapy could utilize the pool.
“If the pool does go to a ballot vote, we do have a group of supportive parents who would help with lobbying to make that a reality,” Amy Gruen said.
Bryan Dunlap then took the podium. He thanked the commission for approving the addition of pickleball courts by the tennis courts in the recent renovations. The courts may not be enough in the future, as he said pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, and there may not be enough courts in Abilene for players in the future. He asked the commission to consider expanding the number of courts if they decide to expand other facilities.
Julie Anderson then made comments on all of the discussion topics. For other recreational opportunities, she said an indoor pool would be, “wonderful,” but she is unsure how the pool will be kept open consistently due to the lifeguard shortages the Abilene Swimming Poll is currently experiencing. Anderson said she practices and participates in triathlons. The hours of the swimming pool are not enough for Anderson to practice well enough to participate in triathlons.
John Kollhoff, commissioner, asked Kellee Timbrook, director of parks and recreation, how much of an impediment it is to have inspiring lifeguards to travel outside of Abilene for lessons. Timbrook said parks and recreation do hold their own lifeguard lessons. The first portions of the lessons are online, and then the water skills are taught the first few days after school ends in the spring.
The meeting then adjourned.
