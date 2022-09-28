About 50 people attended the Abilene Commission community forum Monday night to hear and share their opinions on recreational opportunities. The forum’s agenda contained ideas of a sports complex, the city purchasing the local golf course and other recreational ideas the public may have. The forum began with the sports complex.
Before the meeting, city staff contacted companies to provide input on a sports complex in Abilene, said Ron Marsh, city manager, outside of the forum. For the sports complex discussion, staff and the commission had conceptual designs of complexes for reference from the companies. Commission and staff ensured the attendees they have no plans or contracts for a complex.
“Right now, when we say sport complex, I think what we are envisioning, what we’re referencing, is softball fields, baseball fields, flag football fields and soccer fields,” Marsh said. “Now, that doesn’t mean we can’t include something else, but right now, when we say sports complex, that’s kind of the idea that’s been put out there.”
Billy Hansen, head coach of the Abilene Baseball Club Summer Program, said he has seen fields in surrounding communities improve while the completely dirt infield of Ted Power Field remains. He said the city has an opportunity to bring a lot of money into the community with a sports complex.
“Our high school team was very close this spring to hosting a regional tournament here. To hear my son and other players saying that would have been embarrassing, that’s not good. They’d rather not host and play at home on their home field because of the facility they play on,” Hansen said.
Hansen said Abilene teams have not hosted an 18U or 16U tournament, “in years,” because of the lack and quality of facilities.
Since Abilene has travel teams that travel and spend money in other communities, Abilene could have their own travel teams and others spend money in their community by hosting tournaments, Hansen said. He said his family spent $700-$1,200 per weekend when they travel for tournaments.
“A tournament of eight teams could pump a lot of money into this community and support our gas stations, attractions when they’re not playing, grocery stores, convenience stores, hotels. It’s going to increase business wanting to come here,” Hansen said.
Trevor Witt, vice-mayor, asked Hansen, if a turf infield replaced the dirt infield, if tournaments would be more attracted to come due to a turf infield enabling games to continue in most rainout situations. Hansen said yes, and most facilities he travels to have a grass or turf infield. Flag football and soccer games could also be played in the outfield as well in the fall, he said.
Witt then asked if Hansen saw a need for a second full-sized baseball field. Hansen said two fields would be ideal, and he has dreamed for a second field when he first started coaching in Abilene. A benefit of a second field would enable varsity and junior varsity to play games at home and practice at the same time.
Witt then asked if Hansen saw any other field inadequacies. Hansen replied the chain-linked fence around the wooden backstop is rusty and pulled out in places. He also suggested painting the fence to make it look more appealing. The years on the facility is showing, and changes need to be made even though some major ones were made just last year.
John Kollhoff, commissioner, asked how many baseball and softball fields would fill the community’s need without taking into account tournament needs. Hansen said six fields would suffice.
Will Burton, athletic director for Abilene High School Athletics Program, then addressed the city. He said he would like to continue to see the community grow. To attract and keep young families, the city needs to invest into its infrastructures. Burton said he does not think the fields are “nice.”
“I think the (Parks and Recreation Department) do an awesome job of keeping them playable, but they are inadequate from an infrastructure standpoint, whether its concessions, restrooms or other amenities that make them useful facilities. They are all more than 10 years behind due, with all due respect on that,” Burton said.
The Ted Power Field’s dirt infield is playable and in the best shape it can be, but rainfall ends any game on that field. While the cost of installing artificial turf can seem overly large, the cost of maintenance is less than a grass infield or outfield, enough so that the overall cost or a turf field and grass field is about even. The school has been paying less for maintenance for the turf in Cowboy Stadium football field because the field does not have to be groomed daily.
“As for as the artificial turf surfaces go, I will say that I was skeptical before we put ours in at the high school looking at costs, until the first spring we had it down and we had weather,” Burton said. “I go out, and I see 95 high school track athletes, 20 middle school track athletes, 30 baseball players and 20 some softball players are all out on that turf because that’s the playable surface at that time. It allows your activities to keep going.”
Burton continued by saying two full-sized baseball fields would be enough to host an 18U or 16U tournament.
He also said the one toilet for men and one toilet for women for the baseball fields 1# and 2# is, “quite poor.”
Megan Jenkins then took the podium to discuss her daughter’s experiences on the softball fields. Her daughter is currently a high school player and has been playing since she was five years old. The limestone rock packed down on the infield scratches up her legs even though her legs are completely covered. Her catcher’s mitt and other catchers Jenkins has seen will catch on the parts of the chain link fence that are sticking out. The outfield has holes. Her daughter’s travel team will not host or play in Abilene because of the condition of the fields.
“My daughter and I have conversations where she has said, ‘I hate our fields, mom. I absolutely hate them,’” Jenkins said.
Brandon Rein, commissioner, then gave his thoughts on what he thought to be the best conceptual design for Abilene based on the ball fields. The design had two full-sized fields and two smaller fields. The design, while it does differ location-wise, adheres to the goal of the current facilities of having four fields close together, Rein said. With new fields though, Rein said he is not sure keeping Ted Power Fields would be needed if two new fields are built in a different location from a cost-effective perspective. Marsh said the city would have to consider what the outcome of Ted Power Field.
Kyle Becker, who used to organized the Abilene Baseball Club for several years, then took the podium. He believes the economic development side of a new sports complex has high potential.
The biggest tournament draw is eight to nine year old machine pitch player. There are few teams in a high school tournament then a young children machine pitch tournament. Around eight teams per tournament and about 12 children per team plus their family equates to many meals and gas station stops, Becker said. Becker then referenced the city of Goddard, Kansas, by Wichita. New hotels and restaurants are being constructed since they built their all-turf fields.
“If you get a couple hours off, and you can go explore the town. We got great history we can show off while they are here. I do think a lot of it depends on if you can get multi-use fields to bring people in on a weekend,” Becker said.
By multi-use fields, Becker said he means fields that can be used and adapted for games for multiple age groups.
While he understands the city has and is attempting to keep taxes as low as possible, Becker said field maintenance can only improve a field so much and only building something new can take a field to a new high level. For perspective, the last recreational opportunity the city added was the Abilene Community Center about 20 years ago.
Another Abilene resident took the podium to suggest a campaign to attract players back to Abilene. He said many have left to play for other programs outside of Abilene because of the status of the fields and facilities.
Tom Canfield then told his experiences with baseball in Abilene. When he became a coach for 13-15 year olds, his team played on a field that used to be by the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo stadium. That field was, “terrible,” Canfield said.
“Then the Ted Power Field was built, and it was wonderful. We were the class act of this area,” Canfield said. “But I agree with them now. I’ve been to events for grandchildren, and we are far, far behind… It’s time. It’s been 40-some years. Just think of how long those fields have been there.”
The community forum then moved onto the golf course, which will be discussed in a future story by the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.