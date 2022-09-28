About 50 people attended the Abilene Commission community forum Monday night to hear and share their opinions on recreational opportunities. The forum’s agenda contained ideas of a sports complex, the city purchasing the local golf course and other recreational ideas the public may have. The forum began with the sports complex.

Before the meeting, city staff contacted companies to provide input on a sports complex in Abilene, said Ron Marsh, city manager, outside of the forum. For the sports complex discussion, staff and the commission had conceptual designs of complexes for reference from the companies. Commission and staff ensured the attendees they have no plans or contracts for a complex.

 

