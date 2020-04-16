The ‘free land’ policy was adjusted by the Abilene City Commission on a 5-0 vote at its regular meeting on Monday.
Last March Clinton Franey, director of planning and zoning, reported in a study session that in 2003 the city of Abilene started an incentive to foster industrial growth by investing public resources to help accommodate new, expanding and relocating industrial activities.
At that time the city policy was to help industries acquire land up to $4,000 an acre.
It was in 2006 that the city acquired 40 acres along 14th street.
Franey said the policy was to deed all or part of 20 acres with the applicant able to purchase an additional 20 acres at $4,000 an acre.
The criteria at that time was a minimum $250,000 of private capital in land, building equipment and site improvements and a minimum of four full-time employees with a base wage minimum of $9 per hour.
“The city of Abilene should cease to offer to buy land for corporations” was Franey’s recommendation at the study session.
He also suggested increasing the investment to $500,000 and increasing wages to a minimum of $20 per hour.
“My only problem is the number of jobs we are requiring,” said Commissioner Dee Marshall. “Four jobs at $20 is only $166,400 (a year). That’s not very much money put into our community, provided those four employees live in Abilene anyway. I would hope we could get more jobs for this size of an investment.”
City Manager Jane Foltz said the city commission would have the opportunity to approve or disapprove of any business application.
“Each request would be initially reviewed by the Dickinson County Economic Development Corporation followed by an approval or disapproval recommendation to the city commission,” said City Attorney Aaron Martin on Monday.
“The planning commission unanimously recommended all changes be adopted by the city commission,” Foltz said.
The city commission approved unanimously last Monday the following policy changes:
1. The city of Abilene should cease to offer to buy land for corporations. The city of Abilene will always promote and foster development but not offer to purchase land at $4,000 an acre. The city will entertain partnerships with entities on a case by case basis.
2. The dollar amount of investment should change from $250,000 to a minimum of $500,000 to reflect the increased cost of new construction, equipment, and land.
3. The basic wage for new employees should change from $9 an hour to a minimum of $20 an hour.
4. The policy should also be changed to only encompass the 20 acres of land the city owns, as the city does not have 40 acres to develop at this point in time.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
