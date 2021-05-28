The Abilene City Commission met for their monthly meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday. Commissioners Chris Ostermann and Tim Shafer were unable to attend.
Land donated to airport
The commission approved an agreement presented by interim City Manager Marcus Rothchild to accept a donation of property from Abilene resident Ralph Viola.
Viola, a member of the Abilene Municipal Airport Board, donated a piece of his property to the City of Abilene. The parcel of land is located at 609 South Washington St. adjacent to the airport.
In the Airport Master plan, the city would have needed to purchase the land for future expansion, if not for the offer to donate by Viola. The agreement passed with Mayor Brandon Rein thanking Viola for his generous gift.
Special request
In the memory of the late Paul Hettenbach, his family reached out to the city to get special permission to launch fireworks on private property following a memorial service planned for Saturday, May 29. The fireworks will only be for immediate family.
Hettenbach died in the fall of 2020 following an extended illness, Rothchild said, explaining that firing fireworks was one of the last things his family was able to enjoy with him.
The firework display would only last for about 30 minutes.
The land, located on Portland Avenue on the far west side of the city, is owned by Hettenbach Construction Company. Both Police Chief Anna Hatter and interim Fire Chief Kale Strunk voiced their approval for the firework display in this instance.
“They won’t be allowed in residential areas. That was a non-residential area,” Strunk said. “We’ve had plenty of rainfall, I’m not concerned with [the memorial fireworks].”
The family was only asked to notify authorities both before and after the launch of fireworks.
Vice Mayor Dee Marshall spoke out about creating a precedent, so no one would abuse the privilege of using fireworks in the future.
“My only problem with this, I know where they’re at, they’re not around people, I don’t have a problem that way,” Marshall said. “I just worried about setting a precedent or everyone is going to come in and have a special permit for fireworks.”
The commission decided to take any future requests as a case-by-case decision with input from the fire chief and police chief on any safety concerns.
The motion was carried and the family will be allowed to launch fireworks this weekend.
City Manager report
During the city manager’s report, Rothchild discussed his temporary cease of seasonal agricultural sprayers in Abilene due to concerns about their portable units after a seasonal operator spilled some chemicals on the tarmac at the airport, which also got into the grass.
City staff was able to quickly clean up the spill, by removing the soil to make sure it had not gone any lower.
“So that is when we stopped it to make sure that we wouldn’t have any major spills later or anything that can be concerning,” Rothchild said after the meeting.
Agriculture sprayers help farmers administer water, insecticides, pesticides, herbicides or fertilizer across their fields.
Currently the only operator allowed to spray is Jim Curtis due to him owning a permanent containment system.
“In those portable units, we need to make sure it has better containment so that we can make sure that there’s no spills,” Rothchild said.
Rothchild said he had contacted the Kansas Department of Health and other state offices to help create a new set of guidelines for seasonal sprayers before lifting the temporary ban.
“We are looking at setting up some new standard operating procedures just to make sure that they come in, have the same rules and regulations, and we can make sure that we eliminate any issues in the future before we allow them to operate again,” Rothchild said.
He also informed the commission about a water issue the city experienced while filling up the local swimming pool this week. The pool would not retain water after it was filled due to three broken pipes underneath the concrete. With the pipes fixed, Abilene Parks & Recreation should have the pool ready by Memorial weekend so it can open, according to the interim city manager.
